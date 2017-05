Pakistan is on the hit list of India, Afghanistan, and the USA supported by NATO and Israel since 2002. The enemies of Pakistan have been using Afghanistan as a major base of operation for their covert operations. RAW had established its forward network in the northwestern Pakistan with the help of its proxy TTP and its affiliates, which destabilized FATA and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the capital city of Peshawar. Pakistan security forces fought the paid proxies in South and North Waziristan and other tribal agencies of FATA as well as Swat from 2003 till 2008.By mid-2015, the entire northwestern belt was cleared of the foreign aided proxies and they had to take shelter in Kunar, Nuristan, and Nangarhar in Afghanistan.Pakistan had to again launch major operations in Buner, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, and South Waziristan in 2009, and later in Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Orakzai Agency and Mohmand Agency in 2010/11. Later on, a big operation was launched in North Waziristan in June 2014 to recapture the last stronghold of TTP under Hakimullah Mehsud and flush out over 60 terrorist groups including foreign groups.By mid-2015, the entire northwestern belt was cleared of the foreign aided proxies and they had to take shelter in Kunar, Nuristan, and Nangarhar in Afghanistan. The runaway militants of TTP, Jamaat-e-Ahrar, and Lashkar-e-Islam are still carrying out terror attacks inside Pakistan duly abetted, equipped, funded and guided by RAW and NDS and backed by CIA.Read more: Death Penalties for more terrorists in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism India has also been making use of Iranian soil for undertaking sabotage and subversion in Baluchistan and Karachi and for that purpose RAW had stationed a serving Navy officer of the rank of Commander, Kulbushan Sudhir Yadav at Chahbahar as a businessman under a fake name of Mubarak Hussain Patel in 2003. He had been given Indian and Pakistani passports. He had lived in Karachi for some time in 2004 and had made trips into Baluchistan several times to provide funds and assign tasks to the terrorists. Sea routes were used to supply arms and explosives.Kulbushan was a state actor deputed by the Indian State to wage war against Pakistan and for this purpose, he was given $400 million.He had succeeded in establishing the RAW network in the two regions with the help of Baloch rebellious groups namely BLA, BRA, BLF in Baluchistan and MQM, Lyari gang and fishermen in Karachi. From 2013 onwards, he was made the overall in-charge of carrying out subversive war in Pakistan and mandated to accelerate separatist movement in Baluchistan, make Karachi lawless, torpedo Gwadar seaport and scuttle CPEC. Kulbushan was a state actor deputed by the Indian State to wage war against Pakistan and for this purpose, he was given $400 million.Reportedly, he was linked with Iranian military intelligence. It otherwise doesn’t stand to reason that he hoodwinked the state machinery of Iran since 2003 by pretending to be a businessman and making frequent trips to Pakistan and kept his activities hidden. Indo-Afghan-Iran strategic economic partnership signed in Chahbahar in 2016, India’s financial support to build Chabahar seaport and connect it by road and rail with Afghanistan, and Iran’s serious reservations over Gwadar seaport are strong indicators that Iran could have closed its eyes to the subversive war launched by RAW from its soil to emasculate Gwadar by bleeding Baluchistan and Karachi.Indo-US-Afghanistan nexus supported by others have been constantly building a narrative against Pakistan to project it as a double dealer and involved in abetting terrorism in Afghanistan, Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and India. The trio has been projecting Pakistan responsible for their failings in Afghanistan and portraying itself as victims of terrorism. Taking advantage of the diplomatic clout and military and economic power, they have been able to sell their stories to the world community and hide their collective crimes against Pakistan and Indian crimes in IOK.Read more: Spies and terrorists seeping into Pakistan: India’s dirty war Pakistan’s Foreign Office and Embassies couldn’t achieve much in exposing India’s real face after it started to break all records of human rights violations and atrocities against hapless Kashmiris.