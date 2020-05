On the longer term, we are looking into the replacement of our BNS OSMAN (ex-Chinese JIANGU II class) frigate and the six ex-RN ISLAND class offshore patrol vessels, as well as into the procurement of new mine countermeasure vessels, logistic ships, and additional helicopters and MPAs.

The Bangladesh Navy Centre for Research & Development has already produced indigenously built drone for targeting practices, and is also working on research to manufacture drones and UAVs to carry out surveillance and monitor coastal and offshore activities.