Well I think a lot of misconception on Pakistani side occurs because they are unaware of Bangladeshi capabilities and recent acquisitions, which have been vigorous and rapid to boot in the recent decade.East Pakistan was supposed to be Pakistan's shipbuilding partner and yards were set up (some with BMRE) in Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna during Ayub Khan's time. Bangladesh shipbuilding capability (and activity) has grown to be many times the capability of Pakistan's with scores of yards the size of Karachi Shipyard (both private and state-owned). One thing we admittedly lack is sub-building expertise but even there Pakistan needed ToT and intense collaboration with the French, which we will as well.We have already produced a few of the 650 ton Large Patrol class (ASW Guided Missile LPC larger than Azmat class) and plans have been finalized for building six frigates in Chittagong (3500~4000 tons) larger than F-22P in batches of two over the next decade. And we are not even a Fauzi nation to start with - like Pakistan, where weapons production is a priority.Our list of active ships are potent platforms, please take a look. Some purchased platforms are not even shown on that list.