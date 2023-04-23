The Balance of Air power in Sub-continent considering latest inductions of Platforms / capabilities by PAF

THE BALANCE OF AIR POWER IN SUB-CONTINENT:

"Operations like Balakot have also demonstrated that given the political will, aerospace power can be effectively used in a no-war, no-peace scenario, under a nuclear overhang without escalating into a full-blown conflict. This is very important, given the nature of our adversaries. The response options available to the leadership have suddenly increased and increasingly, air power has become an option of choice due to inherent flexibility and unmatched precision strike capability."

In Limited conflicts under the umbrella of Nuclear hangover , The utilization of Airpower, EW Assets , BVR Missiles & Striking strategic targets by PGMs, REKs appears more possible than ever.

Pakistan Airforce has inducted Platforms & capabilities recently such as :

-Ground based EW Assets

-Omni Role J-10Cs

-PL-15 / PL-15E Long shot capability

-JF-17C with stand off capability such as Taimor & Ra'ad Modified

-Akinci HALE UAV with SATCOM, AESA & SOM Cruise Missiles

-TB-2 UAV

-Local AESA Radar facility

Indian Airforce learned some hard lessons Post Balakot and went upon its modernization efforts such as

-Su-30 MKI upgrades

-Induction of Rafale 4.5 Gen jets with Meteor BVR

-Plans to induct Rafale-M as Naval Carrier fighter

-Tejas MK-1 addition

-BVRs such as ASTRA-1

In addition both sides have plucked the Air defense gaps ; Pakistan installing HQ-9 Air defense Systems while Indians putting S-400 into layered defense

system.

The next Aerial conflict will provide the theater for arch rivals to test out the new Platforms & capabilities and to determine whether the balance of Airpower in the region has changed.



Discussion open.



Air Power has become the forte of modern combat. Attaining Air Superiority , destroying Air Defenses, Conducting Air to Ground Sorties and Providing Air Cover forms the basis of modern combat winning Strategies.Indian Media ANI quotes IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari:Pakistan's constraints due to end user restrictions on Use of F-16s in aggressive roles or Lack of spares are now a thing of Past. Where as Indians now have rectified the Radio communication Jamming issues or Low range BVR capability.Pakistan’s response to the Balakot strikes suggests that it would rely on its potent conventional options, which have been rehearsed in several military exercises, when retaliating to such cross-border strikes in the future. Pakistan’s current conventional deterrence strategy rests on a new warfighting concept developed based on recent inductions and Past success based on use of AEW&C & EW capabilities.The 5.0th Generation NGFA induction from both sides seem distant , hence battle lines are almost drawn clearly for now.