The “Baghdad Tripartite Summit” is a new start in joint cooperation

Date: June 28, 2021The tripartite summit that brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi in Baghdad yesterday constituted a new start in joint cooperation between the three countries, in many fields, as well as facing regional challenges and interventions.By visiting Baghdad, Sisi will be the first Egyptian president to visit Iraq in more than 30 years, which reflects the importance of strengthening Egyptian-Arab relations.After the summit, the three countries affirmed, through their foreign ministers, that the joint delegations had established work mechanisms in the economic field, in addition to emphasizing the investment of economic and political opportunities.While the economic field occupied a large part of the summit, especially the “New Levant” project, it was emphasized that the presence of Egypt and Jordan in Iraq was a deterrent message in the face of challenges, and it was also stressed that achieving stability would not be possible without confronting terrorism and external interference .The leaders of Iraq and Jordan supported the positions of Egypt and Sudan on the issue of the Renaissance Dam, according to the final statement, which said that Iraq and Jordan stressed “the need to refrain from taking any unilateral measures, including continuing to fill the Renaissance Dam, without reaching a just, comprehensive and legally binding agreement on the rules Filling and operating the dam, in a manner that achieves the interests of the three countries (Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia) and preserves the water rights of Egypt and Sudan.”The leaders of the three countries also stressed the need to activate efforts for a just and comprehensive peace that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The leaders affirmed that resolving the conflict on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions is the only way to achieve peace in the region, and stressed the need for Israel to stop all measures that undermine the chances of achieving a just peace. They also welcomed the formation of the new interim Libyan government, and expressed their support for the efforts to hold elections on December 24, 2021, stressing the need for foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya.Sisi explained the most important features of the summit, by emphasizing that it is “a good opportunity to continue consultation and coordination between us on the most important issues of the region, in light of the successive international and regional developments, which require joint cooperation, to confront common challenges and dangers, especially with the rejected regional interventions that seek to dominate. and threaten Arab national security.For his part, King Abdullah, after his meeting with Saleh, affirmed Jordan's stand by Iraq in maintaining its security and stability, stressing the importance of the agreements concluded between the two countries in the economic and trade fields, and the need to strengthen the tripartite cooperation between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt, to achieve common interests, as well. An Iraqi presidential statement said.