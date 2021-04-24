What's new

The atrocities of Muslim rulers in India

I am reading this book called The Legacy of Muslim Rule written by K.S.Lal...I found many narrations of early islamic court historians that describe how evil the rulers were...of course the writers wrote those praising their king...here is one such excerpt.


Hasan Nizami, author of Taj-ul-Maasir, thus wrote about the conquest of Ajmer by Muhammad Ghauri in 1192:


"The victorious army on the right and on the left departed towards Ajmer. When the crow-faced Hindus began to sound their white shells on the backs of the elephants, you would have said that a river of pitch was flowing impetuously down the face of a mountain of blue. The army of Islam was completely victorious, and a hundred thousand grovelling Hindus swiftly departed to the fire of hell. He destroyed (at Ajmer) the pillars and foundations of the idol temples, and built in their stead mosques and colleges, and the precepts of Islam, and the customs of the law were divulged and established."


And here is Maulana Ziyauddin Barani. He writes: What is our defence of the faith,cried Sultan Jalaluddin Khalji, that we suffer these Hindus, who are the greatest enemies of God and of the religion of Mustafa, to live in comfort and do not flow streams of their blood.



And again, Qazi Mughisuddin explained the legal status of the Zimmis (non-Muslims) in an Islamic state to Sultan Alauddin:



"The Hindu should pay the taxes with meekness and humility coupled with the utmost respect and free from all reluctance. Should the collector choose to spit in his mouth, he should open the same without hesitation, so that the official may spit into it. The purport of this extreme meekness and humility on his part is to show the extreme submissiveness incumbent upon the Zimmis. God Almighty Himself (in the Quran) commands their complete degradation4 in as much as these Hindus are the deadliest foes of the true prophet: Mustafa has given orders regarding the slaying, plundering and imprisoning of them, ordaining that they must either follow the true faith, or else be slain or imprisoned, and have all their wealth and property confiscated.



Even after his conversion to Islam, the Hindu remained an object of abhorrence. In his Fatawa-i-Jahandari, Barani writes: Teachers are to be sternly ordered not to thrust precious stones (scriptures) down the throats of dogs (converts). To shopkeepers and the low born they are to teach nothing more than the rules about prayer, fasting, religious charity and the Hajj pilgrimage along with some chapters of the Quran They are to be instructed in nothing more The low born are capable of only vices.
 
you cannot decide who has been involved in Dehli massacre, or Gujrat massacre, or hashimpura massacre,, in this information age

defence.pk

Hashimpura Massacre: Custodial Massacre of Muslimss

Uzma was born on the terrifying night when her father was shot dead on the banks of a canal by paramilitary soldiers, about 50-odd km from Delhi. This was in the summer of 1987. Her father, along with some 41 other Muslim men, were picked up by men in uniform from outside their homes, packed...
defence.pk

Yet with certainty you are blaming Muslims for incidenst which happened centuries ago, when there was no news gathering system !!!! ???
 
Delhi ,Gujarat and Hashimpura were just reactions...many hindus died too...all those riots were started by muslims.
 
They current rulers of India are evil and fanatical. Why don’t you focus on the present.
 
