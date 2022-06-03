THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100​

JUNE 03, 2022, 12:16 ISTChinese Universities have once again established themselves as the best higher educational institutes in the Asian region.According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking, not only have the top two universities in this year’s Asia Ranking are from China for third consecutive year but China also has nearly 30 universities listed in the list of 100.China’ Tsinghua and Peking universities are the top two colleges in Asia for third consecutive year, as per the ranking. In a sudden spurt, Saudi Arabian universities have outdone themselves and even have overtaken some of the best universities across Asia.There are now six Saudi Arabian universities in the top 100. Last year, there were four universities from the area. The best-performing institution in Saudi Arabia is King Abdulaziz University, which sits at number 28 in the ranking.Japan, however, has tumbled and has six fewer universities in the top 100 as compared with 2020. This year Japan has listed eight among top 100, however, in 2021 as many as 14 Japanese universities were in the list. Japan, however, it is still the most-represented nation overall, with 118 institutions in top 200.India, on the other hand, remains below China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Only four universities from India have featured in top 100. There are 17 Indian universities in the top 200 this year. Last year, the number was at 18.Rank 1: Tsinghua College, ChinaRank 2: Peking College, ChinaRank 3: Nationwide College of SingaporeRank 4: College of Hong Kong, ChinaRank 5 Nanyang Technological College, SingaporeRank 6: The College of TokyoRank 7: Chinese language College of Hong Kong, ChinaRank 8: Seoul Nationwide CollegeRank 9: The Hong Kong College of Science and Expertise, ChinaRank 10: Fudan College, ChinaRank 11:Zhejiang College, ChinaRank 12: Kyoto CollegeRank 13: Shanghai Jiao Tong College, ChinaRank 14: Korea Superior Institute of Science and ExpertiseRank 15: Hong Kong Polytechic College, ChinaRank 16: College of Science & Expertise of ChinaRank 17: Nanjing College, ChinaRank 18: Sungkyunkwan College, South KoreaRank 19: Southern College of Science & Expertise, ChinaRank 20: Ulsan Nationwide Institute of Science and Expertise, South KoreaRank 42: Indian Institute of ScienceRank 65: JSS Academy of Increased Schooling and AnalysisRank 68: IIT RoparRank 87: IIT IndoreRank 120: IIT GandhinagarRank 122: Alagappa CollegeRank 127: Thapar Institute Engineering & ExpertiseRank 131: Saveetha CollegeRank 139: Mahatma Gandhi CollegeRank 149: Delhi Technological CollegeRank 153: Banaras Hindu CollegeRank 158: Institute of Chemical ExpertiseRank 160: Jamia Millia IslamiaPhil Baty, Chief Data Officer, THE, mentioned, “The info reveal that Asia is maybe essentially the most thrilling and most dynamic continent for larger training, analysis and innovation on this planet right this moment.”The efficiency indicators are grouped into 5 areas: educating (the educational atmosphere); analysis (quantity, earnings and fame); citations (analysis affect); worldwide outlook (workers, college students and analysis); and trade earnings (information switch).