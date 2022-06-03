What's new

THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100​

JUNE 03, 2022, 12:16 IST

9z92i3k-jpg.811867


Chinese Universities have once again established themselves as the best higher educational institutes in the Asian region.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking, not only have the top two universities in this year’s Asia Ranking are from China for third consecutive year but China also has nearly 30 universities listed in the list of 100.

China’ Tsinghua and Peking universities are the top two colleges in Asia for third consecutive year, as per the ranking. In a sudden spurt, Saudi Arabian universities have outdone themselves and even have overtaken some of the best universities across Asia.

There are now six Saudi Arabian universities in the top 100. Last year, there were four universities from the area. The best-performing institution in Saudi Arabia is King Abdulaziz University, which sits at number 28 in the ranking.

Japan, however, has tumbled and has six fewer universities in the top 100 as compared with 2020. This year Japan has listed eight among top 100, however, in 2021 as many as 14 Japanese universities were in the list. Japan, however, it is still the most-represented nation overall, with 118 institutions in top 200.

India, on the other hand, remains below China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Only four universities from India have featured in top 100. There are 17 Indian universities in the top 200 this year. Last year, the number was at 18.

THE Asia Rating: Finest in Asia​

Rank 1: Tsinghua College, China

Rank 2: Peking College, China

Rank 3: Nationwide College of Singapore

Rank 4: College of Hong Kong, China

Rank 5 Nanyang Technological College, Singapore

Rank 6: The College of Tokyo

Rank 7: Chinese language College of Hong Kong, China

Rank 8: Seoul Nationwide College

Rank 9: The Hong Kong College of Science and Expertise, China

Rank 10: Fudan College, China

Rank 11:Zhejiang College, China

Rank 12: Kyoto College

Rank 13: Shanghai Jiao Tong College, China

Rank 14: Korea Superior Institute of Science and Expertise

Rank 15: Hong Kong Polytechic College, China

Rank 16: College of Science & Expertise of China

Rank 17: Nanjing College, China

Rank 18: Sungkyunkwan College, South Korea

Rank 19: Southern College of Science & Expertise, China

Rank 20: Ulsan Nationwide Institute of Science and Expertise, South Korea

THE Asia Rating: Finest In India​

Rank 42: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 65: JSS Academy of Increased Schooling and Analysis

Rank 68: IIT Ropar

Rank 87: IIT Indore

Rank 120: IIT Gandhinagar

Rank 122: Alagappa College

Rank 127: Thapar Institute Engineering & Expertise

Rank 131: Saveetha College

Rank 139: Mahatma Gandhi College

Rank 149: Delhi Technological College

Rank 153: Banaras Hindu College

Rank 158: Institute of Chemical Expertise

Rank 160: Jamia Millia Islamia

Phil Baty, Chief Data Officer, THE, mentioned, “The info reveal that Asia is maybe essentially the most thrilling and most dynamic continent for larger training, analysis and innovation on this planet right this moment.”

The efficiency indicators are grouped into 5 areas: educating (the educational atmosphere); analysis (quantity, earnings and fame); citations (analysis affect); worldwide outlook (workers, college students and analysis); and trade earnings (information switch).

www.news18.com

Several top Chinese universities reject global university rankings and refuse to be enlisted, believing global university rankings made by the west are biased against the most prestigious Chinese universities.

China's prestigious universities exit international university rankings​

2022-05-10 15:37:17Ecns.cn
(ECNS) -- Renmin University of China, one of the top universities in the country, has stopped participating in all international university rankings, China National Radio (CNR) cited insiders as saying Monday.

Leaders of the university had reached a consensus on the decision, saying it follows the education development trend in China, according to CNR.
"Renmin University of China rejecting international raking reflects the strong courage of Chinese universities, Chinese education, and Chinese culture to hold onto independent development," said a person in the know.

With thousands of years of development, the Chinese knowledge system is the oldest, richest and most profound knowledge system in the world, said a leader of Renmin University of China.

"We hope to develop Chinese cultural traditions in an innovative way, create China's independent knowledge system, and safeguard China's education and cultural independence," he added.

In addition to Renmin University of China, Nanjing University and Lanzhou University have also withdrawn from international university rankings. Nanjing University made it clear in its 14th Five-Year Plan Formulation that the university would not take improving international rankings as an important development goal.

The international ranking is a coin with two sides, said Wang Peng, associate professor of Renmin University of China.

Wang pointed out that, on the one hand, Chinese universities have achieved better development regarding rankings. In the past decades, Chinese universities have found their shortcomings and made great progress through international exchanges and evaluation system rankings.

However, Chinese universities should not blindly believe in the rankings, as they may not reflect the overall situation of a university. Besides academic research, universities also shoulder the responsibility to guide society, boost people's wisdom, and cultivate more talents, which is the ultimate development goal of Chinese universities.

 
How objective these western university rankings are? They all prioritize English language based education, Tsinghua and Peking universities should be at least in global top 5.
 
English teaching and number of foreign students are two important sectors in the rank. The rank is obviously designed for Anglo-Saxon countries.
 
kankan326 said:
English teaching and number of foreign students are two important sectors in the rank. The rank is obviously designed for Anglo-Saxon countries.
Click to expand...
not accurate taking Indian competetive scene into account -
The prestigious old IITs dont seem to be represented.
And is this for engineering ?
Because medical seems to be missing.

Some of the Indian universities here i wont even know which cities they are from, like mahatma Gandhi university ? or JSS ? never heard of this .
Indian institute of science is ok, though never heard of a single innovation from their alumni.
The list is very incorrect from Indian conditions. Probably these universities responded , others ignored.
 

