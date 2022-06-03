THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100​

beijingwalker
THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100JUNE 03, 2022, 12:16 IST
Chinese Universities have once again established themselves as the best higher educational institutes in the Asian region.
According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking, not only have the top two universities in this year’s Asia Ranking are from China for third consecutive year but China also has nearly 30 universities listed in the list of 100.
China’ Tsinghua and Peking universities are the top two colleges in Asia for third consecutive year, as per the ranking. In a sudden spurt, Saudi Arabian universities have outdone themselves and even have overtaken some of the best universities across Asia.
There are now six Saudi Arabian universities in the top 100. Last year, there were four universities from the area. The best-performing institution in Saudi Arabia is King Abdulaziz University, which sits at number 28 in the ranking.
Japan, however, has tumbled and has six fewer universities in the top 100 as compared with 2020. This year Japan has listed eight among top 100, however, in 2021 as many as 14 Japanese universities were in the list. Japan, however, it is still the most-represented nation overall, with 118 institutions in top 200.
India, on the other hand, remains below China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Only four universities from India have featured in top 100. There are 17 Indian universities in the top 200 this year. Last year, the number was at 18.
THE Asia Rating: Finest in AsiaRank 1: Tsinghua College, China
Rank 2: Peking College, China
Rank 3: Nationwide College of Singapore
Rank 4: College of Hong Kong, China
Rank 5 Nanyang Technological College, Singapore
Rank 6: The College of Tokyo
Rank 7: Chinese language College of Hong Kong, China
Rank 8: Seoul Nationwide College
Rank 9: The Hong Kong College of Science and Expertise, China
Rank 10: Fudan College, China
Rank 11:Zhejiang College, China
Rank 12: Kyoto College
Rank 13: Shanghai Jiao Tong College, China
Rank 14: Korea Superior Institute of Science and Expertise
Rank 15: Hong Kong Polytechic College, China
Rank 16: College of Science & Expertise of China
Rank 17: Nanjing College, China
Rank 18: Sungkyunkwan College, South Korea
Rank 19: Southern College of Science & Expertise, China
Rank 20: Ulsan Nationwide Institute of Science and Expertise, South Korea
THE Asia Rating: Finest In IndiaRank 42: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 65: JSS Academy of Increased Schooling and Analysis
Rank 68: IIT Ropar
Rank 87: IIT Indore
Rank 120: IIT Gandhinagar
Rank 122: Alagappa College
Rank 127: Thapar Institute Engineering & Expertise
Rank 131: Saveetha College
Rank 139: Mahatma Gandhi College
Rank 149: Delhi Technological College
Rank 153: Banaras Hindu College
Rank 158: Institute of Chemical Expertise
Rank 160: Jamia Millia Islamia
Phil Baty, Chief Data Officer, THE, mentioned, “The info reveal that Asia is maybe essentially the most thrilling and most dynamic continent for larger training, analysis and innovation on this planet right this moment.”
The efficiency indicators are grouped into 5 areas: educating (the educational atmosphere); analysis (quantity, earnings and fame); citations (analysis affect); worldwide outlook (workers, college students and analysis); and trade earnings (information switch).
