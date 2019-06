The Aryan invasion of India

Wrong..all the aryans are not considered high castes..there is a caste called banjara(also called lambada who originally hail from Rajastan) which falls under scheduled tribes in my state...many of these banjaras are much fairer than an average south indian( some of them look like afghans)....still they dont have equal status with even backward castes(not dalits)...and for pakistanis information there are many dark people even in higher castes and many light skinned people even in lower castes.



And btw anyone who observes indians impartially can easily discern that there was indeed a migration of light skinned people into india...it might have happened in phases .

