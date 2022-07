The arrest of Imran Khan will be in the interest of the country: Rana Sanaullah

That Guy said: Rana Sanaullah is playing with fire he doesn't realize that he cannot extinguish. Click to expand...

Like the generals their mindset is stuck in the 80s.I pray, people of Pakistan wake up and realize they have to stand up for their country.May Allah destroy the enemies of Pakistan that are inside and outside of our country, and give us great leaders. Ameen.Few of PDM leaders needs to be publicly hanged along with few generals. Message needs to be sent to everyone, death is what a traitor gets. Not a trip to UK.