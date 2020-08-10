The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance

AUGUST 10, 2020

PAPER

SUMMARY

Consider new theories of victory. To deter and defeat coercion, the Indian Army should consider rebalancing its doctrine with greater use of denial strategies. It should more frequently seek to make coercion and territorial revisionism prohibitively costly or unfeasible for the enemy rather than relying on ex post facto punishment.

Consider how to be the supporting element of a joint force. Indian forces will increasingly be compelled to deter and fight in multiple domains and different theaters, and the army should therefore consider how to play a productive role in new missions where it supports a main effort elsewhere.

Consider new niche capabilities. The army can make sizable and qualitatively different contributions to joint combat by developing more robust intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities and by increasing its capacity for long-range precision strike.

INTRODUCTION

INDIA’S USE OF THE ORTHODOX OFFENSIVE DOCTRINE

A MORE CHALLENGING STRATEGIC ENVIRONMENT

A FAILURE TO ADAPT

A LESS USEFUL FORCE

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE INDIAN ARMY

CONSIDER NEW THEORIES OF VICTORY

CONSIDER HOW TO BE THE SUPPORTING ELEMENT OF A JOINT FORCE

CONSIDER NEW NICHE CAPABILITIES

CONCLUSION

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

NOTES