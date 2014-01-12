The Arabization of Pakistan: Shedding its Indo-Persian Roots

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 9
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Interestingly, a land entrenched in Indo-Persian culture, has now become a victim of Arabization.
The article explores how Arabization in Pakistan's culture and society is gradually erasing its Indo-Persian roots. It also analyzes the impact of this cultural shift on Pakistan’s sociopolitical landscape.
Read the original paper on Paradigm Shift. (Link in Bio)
To submit your articles and research papers, please check our Submissions page.
Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/arabization-of-pakistan/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
The article explores how Arabization in Pakistan's culture and society is gradually erasing its Indo-Persian roots. It also analyzes the impact of this cultural shift on Pakistan’s sociopolitical landscape.
Read the original paper on Paradigm Shift. (Link in Bio)
To submit your articles and research papers, please check our Submissions page.
Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/arabization-of-pakistan/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/