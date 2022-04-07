The Arab World Isn't Just Silent on China’s Crackdown on Uighurs. It's Complicit ​

Worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca, on the first day of the al-Adha feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20, 2021. - The Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of Sacrifice", marks the end of the annual pilgrimage or Hajj to the Saudi holy city of Mecca and is celebrated in remembrance of Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to God.

Fayez Nureldine-AFP

Even the hajj, the pilgrimage required of all practicing Muslims, is no longer safe. The journey to the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina for the Muslim faithful has become a snare to catch Uighurs from all over the world.