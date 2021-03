The Arab Superiority Complex

Its all about money and power you have. All men/women tend to exercise that if they think they cannot be questioned. See our behaviours to our maids or our politicians behaviour to public.Even in genocide, mend are killed but women are raped before killed. It is because of the dominance behaviour (besides desire or inflicting pain/lessons).Desis don't have inferiority complex but like any asian society, we follow figurehead. That figurehead can be father, grand parent, local SHO, MNA etc. We don't question them even for our rights. IDK but there is a term for that in sociology/anthropology.listen till 01:17:00 @jamahir