The Arab Superiority Complex

Maybe you should talk about Pakistanis inferiority complex in front westerns Arabs and Turks
Let's call it what it is. We are a crazy nation. We allowed Salafism to spread through our nation. Through GCC petrodollars our children are taught a very rigid Islam. Heck till this day UAE and KSA throw around hefty amounts of money and brainwash our children. An alien concept in our part of the world. We are not Salafists. Traditionally our region has known Sufi Islam.some pakistanis try to act too lovey dovey with mena people because of islam and it make me cringe , with westerners it make sense that they have achieved something and we can learn a lot from them, but with these middle easterners never made sense to me.It only make us vulnerable to them
I dont like overlove of some pakistanis in other middle easterners as well like iranians and turks tbh , we are pakistanis that should come first rest is nextLet's call it what it is. We were a crazy nation back in the day. We allowed Salafism to spread through our nation through Arab petrodollars. Heck till this day UAE and KSA throws around hefty money and brainwashes our children. An alien concept in our part of the world. We are not Salafists.
Ask an Arab about Kashmir. He will look you in the face and walk on. The Arabs are Muslims, but only for themselves. The Arabs don't believe in Ummah concept. They believe in Arab unity. Religious or the non-religious type. The concept of Ummah unity among various nationalities is an alien concept among most Arabs. That is very strange considering the holy prophet (PBUH) has taught that all Muslims are equal.I dont like overlove of some pakistanis in other middle easterners as well like iranians and turks tbh , we are pakistanis that should come first rest is next
You are such lier Arabs do admire with a none Arab read the QuranLook who we got here. Another superior Arab. LOL you hate Bakistanis, but are always lurking behind the scene on a Pakistani forum.
You Arabs don't mean shit to us. I have lived among your kind. I recite the Holy Quran better than most Arabs. I was taught by the best. I have seen and heard Arab reactions after recitations. Disbelief. How can a Bakistani ajami recite like this. I have heard how disgusting Arabs can be. Religious or non-religious. Extremely proud and racist. I can 100% relate to what this lady says. I have seen it and experienced it first-hand.
racism and xenophobia exists everywhere , white racists hate all ethnics alike , but many whites also respect educated and talented people who try to integrate much more than others , there is a reason all successful multiethnic societies are in west, tokyo generates highest gdp in world and it is not even rometly multiethnic and there is a reason.I have never met a racist Arab, YET.
Anyways I myself don't like most desi people. Desi people lie, are untrustworthy and in general not honorable people. Dealing with Desi people has the same vibe as dealing with Nigerian scammers with curry flavor. In whatever context. I avoid Indians like the plague. Repulsive looking people with repulsive behavior and completely untrustworthy. Bengalis are no better. All my relatives (except few) are total scum. Education, being doctors or having PhDs makes absolutely no difference.
Pakistanis are better.
So I can see where that racism is coming from. Whites absolutely detest Desi people, more than Arabs, but they are very good at hiding being a PC facade.
It is liar.You are such lier Arabs do admire with a none Arab read the Quran