The Arab Superiority Complex

Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Let's be straightforward. Arabs are generally speaking absolutely racist people. They put the right-wing Nazis to shame. She is absolutely right. Arabs are generally speaking very self-centered.

Pakistanis look up to Arabs, but that trend needs to change very quickly. The Arabs of this day and age are not role models. They are just pathetic.
 
Last edited:
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Its all about money and power you have. All men/women tend to exercise that if they think they cannot be questioned. See our behaviours to our maids or our politicians behaviour to public.

Even in genocide, mend are killed but women are raped before killed. It is because of the dominance behaviour (besides desire or inflicting pain/lessons).

Desis don't have inferiority complex but like any asian society, we follow figurehead. That figurehead can be father, grand parent, local SHO, MNA etc. We don't question them even for our rights. IDK but there is a term for that in sociology/anthropology.

listen till 01:17:00 @jamahir

 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Look who we got here. Another superior Arab. LOL you hate Bakistanis, but are always lurking behind the scene on a Pakistani forum.

You Arabs don't mean shit to us. I have lived among your kind. I recite the Holy Quran better than most Arabs. I was taught by the best. I have seen and heard Arab reactions after recitations. Disbelief. How can a Bakistani ajami recite like this. I have heard how disgusting Arabs can be. Religious or non-religious. Extremely proud and racist. I can 100% relate to what this lady says. I have seen it and experienced it first-hand.
 
Last edited:
Progressive1

Progressive1

May 5, 2014
some pakistanis try to act too lovey dovey with mena people because of islam and it make me cringe , with westerners it make sense that they have achieved something and we can learn a lot from them, but with these middle easterners never made sense to me.It only make us vulnerable to them
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Let's call it what it is. We are a crazy nation. We allowed Salafism to spread through our nation. Through GCC petrodollars our children are taught a very rigid Islam. Heck till this day UAE and KSA throw around hefty amounts of money and brainwash our children. An alien concept in our part of the world. We are not Salafists. Traditionally our region has known Sufi Islam.
 
Progressive1

Progressive1

May 5, 2014
I dont like overlove of some pakistanis in other middle easterners as well like iranians and turks tbh , we are pakistanis that should come first rest is next
 
Old School

Old School

Apr 16, 2010
Racism is more or less genetically and memetically installed in every human society. It provides certain survival fitness and it generally weakens when the survival fitness no longer exists. This is an unavoidable element of the human evolution. Adaptation is the only way to move forward. Arab society as well as ours are not so much 'politically correct' as opposed to western racism where it's existance is generally acknowledged in the western mainstream media.
 
Maira La

Maira La

Mar 5, 2010
I have never met a racist Arab, YET.

Anyways I myself don't like most desi people. Desi people lie, are untrustworthy and in general not honorable people. Dealing with Desi people has the same vibe as dealing with Nigerian scammers with curry flavor. In whatever context. I avoid Indians like the plague. Repulsive looking people with repulsive behavior and completely untrustworthy. Bengalis are no better. All my relatives (except few) are total scum. Education, being doctors or having PhDs makes absolutely no difference.

Pakistanis are better.

So I can see where that racism is coming from. Whites absolutely detest Desi people, more than Arabs, but they are very good at hiding being a PC facade.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Ask an Arab about Kashmir. He will look you in the face and walk on. The Arabs are Muslims, but only for themselves. The Arabs don't believe in Ummah concept. They believe in Arab unity. Religious or the non-religious type. The concept of Ummah unity among various nationalities is an alien concept among most Arabs. That is very strange considering the holy prophet (PBUH) has taught that all Muslims are equal.

There is no denying that Arabs have a superiority complex.
 
S

Salmanov

Aug 25, 2019
You are such lier Arabs do admire with a none Arab read the Quran
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Every race and nationality has its fair share of shortcomings and ills. The desi community have a lot of flaws like all other communities, but we are not racist. Our community embraces anyone. We don't call people foreign or ajami. That is not our culture.
 
Progressive1

Progressive1

May 5, 2014
racism and xenophobia exists everywhere , white racists hate all ethnics alike , but many whites also respect educated and talented people who try to integrate much more than others , there is a reason all successful multiethnic societies are in west, tokyo generates highest gdp in world and it is not even rometly multiethnic and there is a reason.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
It is liar.

Secondly, stop the BS buddy. It is generally known that Arabs are racist. Iraq is another country where racism is pretty disgusting. Back in Saddam's days South Asians were treated pretty nastily. That is simply a fact.

Why don't you just admit your culture. Superiority is simply part of your culture. There is nothing secret about it. How you treat brown laborers in your country. It is a well-documented fact.
 
