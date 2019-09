The ‘Apple of China’ expanded into 80 new markets in four years. Here’s how Xiaomi grew so rapidly



Creating premium smartphones and selling them at low price points is what made Xiaomi find success throughout China, and the same strategy would later be its secret to winning over India’s consumers.

Since its first overseas foray into Brazil in 2015, the company has expanded internationally and launched in more than 80 markets.

It is now India’s most popular smartphone, according to IDC, and recently become the youngest company on the Fortune Global 500 list.

80 news markets in four years

Growing pains