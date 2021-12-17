The anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the French frigates again distinguished by the US Navy

Les capacités de lutte anti-sous-marine des frégates françaises à nouveau distinguées par l'US Navy - Zone Militaire Les frégates multimissions de la Marine nationale ont incontestablement un point fort : la lutte anti-sous-marine , qui est probablement l'un des domaines

The French Navy's multi-mission frigates [FREMM] undoubtedly have one strong point: anti-submarine warfare [ASM], which is probably one of the most complex areas of naval combat. It presupposes having a very detailed knowledge of the seabed [topography, pressure, salinity, temperature, etc.], which are made up of several layers of water masses, some of which have characteristics that allow a submarine. , designed to be as quiet as possible], to escape more easily from the ships which track it.In addition to knowledge of the marine environment, ASM warfare relies on competent and well-trained crews, efficient sensors and, where appropriate, efficient torpedoes. Obviously, the FREMMs of the French Navy have such assets. In any case, this is what the 6th Fleet of the US Navy suggests, which, for the second consecutive year, has just awarded its “Hook'em Award” to two of them, to namely the Languedoc and Provence frigates.As a reminder, the "Hook'em Award" is an award created in 1975 by Admiral Frederick C. Turner to recognize NATO units which have distinguished themselves in ASM combat operations. Fallen into oblivion after the end of the Cold War [more precisely since 1991, year in which it was awarded… to an Atlantique 2 of the 21F Flotilla], it was brought up to date in 2016, by the admiral James G. Foggo III. In 2020, the FREMM Bretagne and Auvergne obtained this award, in recognition of the "quality of their surveillance operations carried out jointly with naval and air resources provided by Italy, Spain and the United States", explained the 6th Fleet at the time.This year, the FREMM Provence and Languedoc received the "Hook'em Award" for having "demonstrated their excellence in anti-submarine warfare, observed by the US Navy during joint maneuvers in the Mediterranean in recent months" , while they were under the tactical command of the carrier strike group of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle [CTF 473] and under the control of operations of the Mediterranean [COM], explains the French Navy. A few years ago, the frigate Languedoc had already demonstrated its capabilities while tracking down a Russian submarine, probably belonging to the Oscar II class, in the Mediterranean. In any case, this is what a patch unveiled in 2019 by MP Jean-Jacques Bridey, then chairman of the Defense Committee, suggested.