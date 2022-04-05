What's new

The answer to this question has to be given by the lawyers of all the opposition parties, Chief Justice

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,121
0
3,312
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
The parliamentary committee is also mentioned in the rolling of the Deputy Speaker, Chief Justice
Opposition deliberately did not participate in the committee, Chief Justice
The matter was referred to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Chief Justice
The answer to this question has to be given by the lawyers of all the opposition parties, Chief Justice
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
CJP Bandial says prerogative to form benches always lies with chief justice
Replies
6
Views
179
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
287
R Wing
R Wing
ghazi52
Supreme Court needs criminal laws expert judge
Replies
0
Views
188
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
SC hints to form lawyers’ committee to probe degrees, mushroom growth of law colleges
Replies
3
Views
429
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female judge of Supreme Court
2
Replies
27
Views
661
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom