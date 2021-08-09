What's new

The answer to almost every question about China is India : Ex Australian PM Tony Abbott

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australian special envoy and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said a free trade agreement between his nation and India would signal the “democratic world’s tilt away from China.”

Abbott visited New Delhi last week as Australia’s special trade envoy for India as the Australian government gives priority to sealing a bilateral trade deal.

In an opinion piece likely to anger Beijing that that was published in The Australian newspaper on Monday, Abbott said the “answer to almost every question about China is India.”

“With the world’s other emerging superpower becoming more belligerent almost by the day, it’s in everyone’s interests that India take its rightful place among the nations as quickly as possible,” Abbott wrote.

“Because trade deals are about politics as much as economics, a swift deal between India and Australia would be an important sign of the democratic world’s tilt away from China, as well as boosting the long-term prosperity of both our countries,” Abbott added.

Abbott was prime minister when China and Australia finalized a bilateral free trade deal which took effect in 2015. He also hosted a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping a year earlier.

Relations have since soured over issues including Australia banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei from major communications infrastructure projects, outlawing covert foreign interference in Australian politics and calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott accused Beijing of “capricious boycotts” of Australian exports including coal, barley, wine and seafood that demonstrated Chinese use of trade as a “strategic weapon.”

“The basic problem is that China’s daunting power is a consequence of the free world’s decision to invite a communist dictatorship into global trading networks,” Abbott said.

“China has exploited the West’s goodwill and wishful thinking to steal our technology and undercut our industries; and, in the process, become a much more powerful competitor than the old Soviet Union ever was, because it’s now a first-rate economy that’s rapidly developing a military to match; and spoiling for a fight over Taiwan, a pluralist democracy of 25 million that’s living proof there’s no totalitarian gene in the Chinese DNA,” Abbott added.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Negotiations between India and Australia on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement began in 2011 but were suspended in 2015.

India is particularly concerned by freer trade in Australian farm exports. New Delhi’s demands for less restrictive visas for Indian workers is a major sticking point for Australia.

Australia’s current Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi last year upgraded the bilateral relationship with a raft of agreements that strengthened defense ties and committed both nations to expanding trade.

Abbott visited India last week to “propel our economic relationship to its full potential, to the mutual benefit of the Indian and Australian people,” Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said in a statement.


Australia flags democracies' trade swing from China to India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424592680231731203
 
So much talk from talking experts but not much action, even less results. Again even after 30 years later, not much real results will come from such a few words said just to criticize and provoke as usual and make common people think a certain way about other people.

I believe many anti-China academics and anti-China politicians have been saying this in the USA for at least 10 years. In this time, China's progress has accelerated which India's have barely kept up with the rest of the world's march forward.

When they translate this talk into some action, they will realize how funny and hopeless it would be to promote India up. They can keep trying but will only pay to have a much less capable partner and therefore also worse economic results for them. But it will be good for India at least. This is why the talk exist for more than 10 years and nothing much comes from the talk apart from Taiwan starting a factory in India and then getting stopped for a while.

China has invested and started more manufacturing in India in 21st century than Australia has in its entire history.

Two talkers can go into a room and entertain each other with talk and platitudes.
 
Yes and they will go for a war with China on Indian soil soon. Good luck Indians for that incoming scenerio.
 
