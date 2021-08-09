The answer to almost every question about China is India : Ex Australian PM Tony Abbott

So much talk from talking experts but not much action, even less results. Again even after 30 years later, not much real results will come from such a few words said just to criticize and provoke as usual and make common people think a certain way about other people.



I believe many anti-China academics and anti-China politicians have been saying this in the USA for at least 10 years. In this time, China's progress has accelerated which India's have barely kept up with the rest of the world's march forward.



When they translate this talk into some action, they will realize how funny and hopeless it would be to promote India up. They can keep trying but will only pay to have a much less capable partner and therefore also worse economic results for them. But it will be good for India at least. This is why the talk exist for more than 10 years and nothing much comes from the talk apart from Taiwan starting a factory in India and then getting stopped for a while.



China has invested and started more manufacturing in India in 21st century than Australia has in its entire history.



Two talkers can go into a room and entertain each other with talk and platitudes.