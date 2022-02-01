What's new

The Angle We Often Miss - Pakistan Armed Forces are 1,140,000 Strong

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Dec 1, 2015
Hello Gentlemen,

Lets try to understand military on military forum :)

Pakistan Army is a gigantic institution - possess huge manpower (Solider/Private then mid tier Officers to all the way up to General/Boss). Total 1,140,000 Uniformed Men/Women.

So what should be obvious here?

Why should we not expect that they will not be having their own dynamics and internal rivalries within the structure/institution?

Why should we not expect that they would not be having their own certain view as a institution of outside forces/environment?

Thirdly, why should we not expect that there might not be some bad apples among their ranks, getting off the track?

And Lastly, like any other organization, they may be having success or failure when up to certain occasions/tasks?

My point is...THEY are absolutely natural when you look at them as an institution/organization, dedicated to perform certain duty. When criticizing them, we should not become oblivious to this

Some incidents happening (Army Chaps taking on Local LEA/Traffic Police Guy) does not mean that Army overall instructed them to do it or appreciated the event. Local Biases do play a part but overall Army as a whole should not be criticized.

Also recently, I observed a certain attitude among many members here in face of any bad news coming from certain parts Baluchistan/KP.

They start assuming that army is not doing anything or has let her guard down....Really? then why do we keep hearing news of TTP/separatist commanders getting killed too often recently? It is actually revenge and counter revenge going on....We are at semi-war.

Terrorist attacks are not happening in vacuum.....They are killing us and we are killing them. And we are more successful than them. The local Army Commander or LEAs might be facing difficulties in executing their strategies or one may slip when performing the duty but that doesn't mean whole Army has failed. The whole chain of command of Army has many humans involved and naturally everyone interprets situation differently.

We also don't have the access to confidential situation/info so we may not be able to have more informed opinion. I am sure our folks in army do introspect and evaluate the situation to their best of the ability and training.

If we civilians feel so much anger and sadness for our fallen soldiers then I am sure their brothers in arms will be slightly more saddened and angry than us. Though It is also heartening to see that our people and middle class do feel for our soldiers. That's proud thing for sure. Soldiers should always have our backs....

The point is what I notice about our military and establishment is that they have shown their willingness to learn and adapt in overall scheme of things. They have evolved just like us civilians unlike cunning politicians who think that they can simultaneous fool establishment and civilians alike at same time....

I believe Military-Middle Class Alliance is the way forward for Pakistan....Minus the politicians barring few honest ones.

Do you guys find it interesting that here on this forum, we may end up talking to serving or retired military personnel (though we don't know who is who here and who is serving or is retired) but it is amazing that we have at least a chance here on this forum that we may end up talking to a military - a alien profession for many of us.....Can we talk to politicians? Can we even talk them online and raise our concerns on anything? The answer is NO........

Ever think of that?


Thank You.
A Middle Class Karachiite.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
The Muslims are advised to be like soldiers in the KITAP. Remember, the most successful Muslim rulers were also very successful military commanders. Even Jinnah, who was a "civilian" to his core, led the most successful military expedition in Pak's history, which led to get hold of 35% of Kashmir and compelled Nehru to invoke the UN for a ceasefire....

The Pak Military leaders can be blamed for some grave mistakes with due reasons. And, I am pretty sure they are now at the fore front to get Pak out of the current quagmire....
 
B

blain2

Jan 20, 2006
Great post and exactly on point.

There are some who love to flog the army at each and every opportunity.

Then there are some who look at everything as glass half-full. One setback in Balochistan for them is the trigger to say Army has failed, Bajwa is useless, Kiyani is useless etc. etc. not realizing the long, hard and brutal slog the Army took on and came on top of in the FATA.

As to your point about "Military-Middle Class Alliance". I think there isn't even a need to call that out because today's armed forces have the middle/lower-middle class as their backbone.

Those who sometimes criticize the generals do not realize that the vast majority of these generals are from the very same lower-middle and middle classes. They are not a breed apart.

By the way I am not suggesting not to criticize, as that is needed too, but it should be fact based. We have a multipage discussion on some motorway police getting beaten up by someone who "claimed" they were military. Till this point, I have not seen anything conclusive either here on in any of our mainstream newspapers that suggests that indeed this was a military officer who abused his authority.

Again, after 2014, this is the first incident of such sort to have been reported. This clearly shows that military personnel are not a rowdy bunch, hell-bent on breaking the law.

Lastly, I don't know how many uniformed personnel are known by those who criticize the army here, perhaps their military relatives are involved in corruption and they know first-hand, but having been in a 3rd generation military family and having had 7 members in the army and one in the PAF, and one more on his way to become a commissioned officer, honestly I can speak to their integrity, decency and love for the country and this what gives me confidence in them and thus I take the stand that I do here.

There are some black sheep everywhere but our military on the whole is Alhamdolillah a force for good. It is comprised of people who are good, who love their country and they live a hard life. For the some who do corrupt things, there is a military justice system that works (while nothing is perfect) pretty well and I am sure there are some that get away with their corruption, but they cannot represent the majority.
 
