The Angle We Often Miss - Pakistan Armed Forces are 1,140,000 Strong

Photo from Website/Google​

Hello Gentlemen,Lets try to understand military on military forumis a gigantic institution - possess huge manpower (Solider/Private then mid tier Officers to all the way up to General/Boss). TotalSo what should be obvious here?Why should we not expect that they will not be having their own dynamics and internal rivalries within the structure/institution?Why should we not expect that they would not be having their own certain view as a institution of outside forces/environment?Thirdly, why should we not expect that there might not be some bad apples among their ranks, getting off the track?And Lastly, like any other organization, they may be having success or failure when up to certain occasions/tasks?My point is...are absolutely natural when you look at them as an institution/organization, dedicated to perform certain duty. When criticizing them, we should not become oblivious to thisSome incidents happening (Army Chaps taking on Local LEA/Traffic Police Guy)mean that Army overall instructed them to do it or appreciated the event. Local Biases do play a part but overall Army as a whole should not be criticized.Also recently, I observed a certain attitude among many members here in face of any bad news coming from certain parts Baluchistan/KP.They start assuming that army is not doing anything or has let her guard down....Really? then why do we keep hearing news of TTP/separatist commanders getting killed too often recently? It is actually revenge and counter revenge going on....We are at semi-war.Terrorist attacks are not happening in vacuum.....They are killing us and we are killing them. And we are more successful than them. The local Army Commander or LEAs might be facing difficulties in executing their strategies or one may slip when performing the duty but that doesn't mean whole Army has failed. The whole chain of command of Army has manyinvolved and naturally everyone interprets situation differently.We also don't have the access to confidential situation/info so we may not be able to have more informed opinion. I am sure our folks in army do introspect and evaluate the situation to their best of the ability and training.If we civilians feel so much anger and sadness for our fallen soldiers then I am sure their brothers in arms will be slightly more saddened and angry than us. Though It is also heartening to see that our people and middle class do feel for our soldiers. That's proud thing for sure. Soldiers should always have our backs....The point is what I notice about our military and establishment is that they have shown their willingness toandin overall scheme of things. They have evolved just like us civilians unlike cunning politicians who think that they can simultaneous fool establishment and civilians alike at same time....I believeis the way forward for Pakistan....Minus the politicians barring few honest ones.Do you guys find it interesting that here on this forum, we may end up talking to serving or retired military personnel (though we don't know who is who here and who is serving or is retired) but it is amazing that we have at least a chance here on this forum that we may end up talking to a military - a alien profession for many of us.....Can we talk to politicians? Can we even talk themand raise our concerns on anything? The answer is NO........Ever think of that?Thank You.A Middle Class Karachiite.