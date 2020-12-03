beijingwalker
‘The Americans destroyed everything’ before quietly leaving key Afghan base
After US troops withdrew without notifying them, Afghan soldiers guarding the Bagram Air Base have been left with thousands of Taliban prisoners and a certainty that the enemy will attack.
