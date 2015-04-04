The American deep state is horrified by CPEC

Reading through the usual American BS one can only conclude that the US deep state is in panic mode as far as CPEC development goes. The Americans had secretly hoped that PTM and BLA proxies would stem the progress considerably to a point where Pakistan and China would be discouraged to go ahead. Instead, CPEC is re-energized and ready to move to new phases.



The US deep state has waged a war spanning almost two decades in neighboring Afghanistan with the sole purpose to destabilize, balkanize and denuclearize Pakistan. After almost two decades, president Trump has decided that enough is enough. This move wasn't meant to appease Pakistan, but rather put an end to a pointless war which hasn't yielded desired outcome. The US deep state still remains skeptical of the Taliban talks, but has little to offer in face of domestic hostility and opposition to a failed war. Today, the Pakistan challenge for the US deep state has grown immensely. What was initially supposed to be a fairly simple job to subdue the Pakistan army, now seems a rather colossal undertaking. Hence the US deep state has to partner with India in order to challenge Pakistan and China. The "you are with us or against us" blackmail just has no weight. With China and Pakistan partnering up in many areas, the US is employing various propaganda techniques to undermine CPEC. From Uyghur propaganda to PTM and BLA terror support.



Pakistan and China need to remain wary. India and the US are the chief CPEC spoilers. Both are going to support terrorist groups such as BLA and PTM to disrupt CPEC progress. The US deep state doesn't hide its frustration and opposition against CPEC. The US deep state has a big problem with an assertive China. Since the Americans have identified CPEC as the main pilot project in the OBOR undertaking, the US deep state has every stake in disrupting the template project.