At present there isn't a tangible solution to deal with the problem with India looking to divert the natural flow of the indus river and potentially withdraw from the IWT entirely.With a little ingenuity and cocaine, a potential out of the box solution may be the only route for the sake of the natural environment.Designated the Big Lulli Pipeline the idea is to essentially import water from China, a massive transboundary pipeline similar to those that transport natural gas, here, instead for water.(demo route, alternative more likely after actual terrain study and geographical surveying)Harvesting water from the Brahma's origin in China, the pipeline would follow a path over 1000km of mountainous terrain feeding into the Indus' natural basin in Pakistan.