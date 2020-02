Please watch the whole thing as objectively as you can and keeping your biases at bay.



I've watched hours of Zakir Naik, Menk, Ali Dawah and loads of others and watch their entire presentations.



Carl is most definitely not a "white supremacist", not by any stretch of the imagination. It's a good conversation, watch the whole thing if you can and then post what inconsistencies you find in their narratives.

Click to expand...