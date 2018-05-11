What's new

The Alleged Graves of Chinese Soldiers died in Galwan Clash according to Indian Media Reports

In this report Indian TV Channel showing that these are alleged graves of 40 Chinese Soldiers killed in Galwan Clash.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300348247270141953

Indian media gone mad as usual. It seems that it is a cemetery of Chinese Soliders, who have died in the area over a period.

India Today also have showed a similar report,


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=713703472694912

The Indian media is in full flow to show fake propaganda to lure Indian public.

How these videos are compelling as the Commentator said!!
 
You should name this thread to "Indian news anchors being incredibly stupid." By the name of this thread, one might actually think Chinese soldiers died.
 
Wait a minute, 40 Chines soldiers dead in Galwan clash is now gone to 106 Chinese soldiers dead, watch this report by Godi media.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300454740321476608

This is becoming ridiculous.

No doubt, this is how the tales of Indian's valour and victories is created over time.
I have now come to realise that most likely than not, India has suffered crushing defeats in most wars they have fought, but build up the lies and now treating those lies as true history, of their own making off course.
 
