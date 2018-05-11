The Alleged Graves of Chinese Soldiers died in Galwan Clash according to Indian Media Reports

crankthatskunk
May 20, 2011
In this report Indian TV Channel showing that these are alleged graves of 40 Chinese Soldiers killed in Galwan Clash.
Indian media gone mad as usual. It seems that it is a cemetery of Chinese Soliders, who have died in the area over a period.
India Today also have showed a similar report,
The Indian media is in full flow to show fake propaganda to lure Indian public.
How these videos are compelling as the Commentator said!!
