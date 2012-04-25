The Algerian Armed Forces.

The Peoples National Army (PNA) is the armed forces of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Algeria has a large and reasonably well-equipped military to counter foreign and domestic threats. The People's National Army include ground forces, an air force, navy, and an air defense command. The National Gendarmerie (Gendarmerie Nationale), a paramilitary body, is used mainly as a police force in rural areas. Active personnel: 127,000[2] (2011 est.) Reserve personnel: 150,000 (2010 est.) Budget: $6.0 billion (2010) Percent of GDP: 2.9% (2010) - The Armed forces of Algeria comprise: 1- The Land Forces (ANP) 2- Navy of the Republic of Algeria 3- Air Force 4- Territorial Air Defense Force 1- The Land Forces (ANP) MBT (Assault tank ) - T-90s ( 305 Units ) - T-72 ( 950 Units) - Advent modernization in T-72AG - T-62 (Advent modernization T-62A/K/MK) ( 300 Units) -275 T-55 Transferred to AFV role, almost were upgraded to AMV format. Combat vehicles 200+ HMMWV 685 BMP-1 300 BMP-2 To be upgraded 600 BTR-60; BTR-80 and OT-64 115 BRDM-2 2500 Panhard AML-60 830 GAZ-3937 550 Otokar Akrep 650 EE-9 Cascavel 54 Tpz-1 Fuchs Howitzers & Rocket Launchers 70-100 2S3 Akatsiya 175 2S1 Gvozdika 75 SO-152 298 122 mm howitzer 2A18 (D-30) 35 D-74 122 mm Field Gun 10 130 mm towed field gun M1954 (M-46) 50 BM-21 50 BM-14, BM-16 30 BM-24 18 BM-30 Smerch Air Defense (part of the Territorial Air Defense Force) 5 Batteries S-125 (SA-3 Goa) 10 Batteries 2K12 Kub (SA-6 Gainful) 180 9K32 Strela-2 (SA-7 Grail) 8 Batteries 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko) 46 Launchers 9K31 Strela-1 (SA-9 Gaskin) 180 9K34 Strela-3 (SA-14 Gremlin) 8 Batteries S-300PMU2 (SA-20 Gargoyle) 38 Pantsir-S1 (SA-22 Greyhound) 125 ZSU-23-4 Algerian National Navy Algerian National Navy - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Algerian Air Force Algerian Air Force - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia