  Thursday, August 23, 2018

The Algerian Armed Forces.

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by BLACKEAGLE, Apr 25, 2012.

  Apr 25, 2012 #1
    The Peoples National Army (PNA) is the armed forces of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Algeria has a large and reasonably well-equipped military to counter foreign and domestic threats. The People's National Army include ground forces, an air force, navy, and an air defense command.
    The National Gendarmerie (Gendarmerie Nationale), a paramilitary body, is used mainly as a police force in rural areas.

    Active personnel: 127,000[2] (2011 est.)
    Reserve personnel: 150,000 (2010 est.)
    Budget: $6.0 billion (2010)
    Percent of GDP: 2.9% (2010)

    - The Armed forces of Algeria comprise:
    1- The Land Forces (ANP)
    2- Navy of the Republic of Algeria
    3- Air Force
    4- Territorial Air Defense Force

    1- The Land Forces (ANP)


    MBT (Assault tank )
    - T-90s ( 305 Units )
    - T-72 ( 950 Units)
    - Advent modernization in T-72AG
    - T-62 (Advent modernization T-62A/K/MK) ( 300 Units)
    -275 T-55 Transferred to AFV role, almost were upgraded to AMV format.

    Combat vehicles

    200+ HMMWV
    685 BMP-1
    300 BMP-2 To be upgraded
    600 BTR-60; BTR-80 and OT-64
    115 BRDM-2
    2500 Panhard AML-60
    830 GAZ-3937
    550 Otokar Akrep
    650 EE-9 Cascavel
    54 Tpz-1 Fuchs


    Howitzers & Rocket Launchers

    70-100 2S3 Akatsiya
    175 2S1 Gvozdika
    75 SO-152
    298 122 mm howitzer 2A18 (D-30)
    35 D-74 122 mm Field Gun
    10 130 mm towed field gun M1954 (M-46)

    50 BM-21
    50 BM-14, BM-16
    30 BM-24
    18 BM-30 Smerch

    Air Defense (part of the Territorial Air Defense Force)
    5 Batteries S-125 (SA-3 Goa)
    10 Batteries 2K12 Kub (SA-6 Gainful)
    180 9K32 Strela-2 (SA-7 Grail)
    8 Batteries 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko)
    46 Launchers 9K31 Strela-1 (SA-9 Gaskin)
    180 9K34 Strela-3 (SA-14 Gremlin)
    8 Batteries S-300PMU2 (SA-20 Gargoyle)
    38 Pantsir-S1 (SA-22 Greyhound)
    125 ZSU-23-4



    Algerian National Navy

    Algerian National Navy - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

    Algerian Air Force

    Algerian Air Force - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #2
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #3
    It looks well-armed !
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #4
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #5
    6 billion $$ budget yet weapon systems are old from the SU? somethin is really wrong... we also have the same defence budget yet our military is far far better then these guys.
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #6
    Are you sure those are old?:disagree:
    Algerian Air Force - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #7
    Yes except for the 34 mig-29s and 28 su-30... thts only 62 good fighters and no AWACs,EW or ELINT aircrafts..... no subs,no good frigrates, only 305 t-90s and 18 smerch bats.... rest is not even worth it.
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #8
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #9
    Come on yaar...T-72s aren't that bad ! But considering $6 billion...I do get where your coming from !
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #10
    36 Mi-24MKIII/V SuperHind Upgrading underway from MKIII to MKIV format with ATE systems in Algeria
    44 Su-30MKA 28 (+16 ordered)
    34 Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29
    16 Yakovlev Yak-130
    45 Sukhoi Su-24 MK (upgraded to Su-24M2 standard)
    [​IMG]
    Sukhoi Su-24 - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

    no AWACs,EW or ELINT aircrafts?
    6 Beech 1900 (Recce)
    [​IMG]
    2 King Air 200 (MPA)
    [​IMG]
    MiG-25RBSH
    Su-24MRK2
    Su-24MP
    5 Il-78M/T

    Actually its not T-72, its T-72AG which was upgraded to T-90 level.
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #11
    Wiki says 30 mig-29
    29 su-30 and 18 on order?

    Beechcraft is for recce not ELINT OR AWAC and king air for MPA? who uses civilian utility or luxury planes for it... its not even a simple PC-3...While in our budget we r operating... 64 F-16s,around 3 sqds of JF-17s,40 cobras,300 helicopters.4-6? Z-0 anti sub helis,12 PC-03 2D Hawkeyes,4 tankers,8 AWACS etc etc
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #12
    kilo 636M in construction
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #13
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #14
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Apr 25, 2012 #15
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
