"The Air Pockets"

Morse_Code
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 27, 2016
- 694
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
I'll be really grateful if someone here has a pdf copy for "Air Pockets" . The link on PAF website is broken.
thanks!
thanks!
Can you send it to me also,Plus some other PAF books. Thanks
there are more than 1 editions released. and currently the writer according to my knowledge is working on the next one too.I'll be really grateful if someone here has a pdf copy for "Air Pockets" . The link on PAF website is broken.
thanks!
yeah I have heard that too.... it's better if I can get all..but something is still better than nothingthere are more than 1 editions released. and currently the writer according to my knowledge is working on the next one too.
it's better to buy it from a book store. it's worth your money.yeah I have heard that too.... it's better if I can get all..but something is still better than nothing
You can upload it here directly since a lot of people are asking ...thanks!
New Recruit
Dear What is it??I'll be really grateful if someone here has a pdf copy for "Air Pockets" . The link on PAF website is broken.
thanks!
It's a book ...which has short stories and anecdotes...Dear What is it??