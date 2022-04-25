The Air Force is equipping the fleet of Russian helicopters with Israeli Spike missiles, know what are the merits of this weapon​

Seeing the increasing aggression of China, India has become alert. The Indian Air Force is equipping its fleet of Russian helicopters with Israeli anti-tank guided missiles. These missiles are considered extremely dangerous. Know its features...In view of the crucial role of anti-tank missiles in the Russo-Ukraine war, the Indian Air Force is equipping its fleet of Russian helicopters with Israeli Spike Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs). This missile can target enemy tanks up to a distance of 30 km.India is arming too many helicopters with anti tanks missiles during past decade.hal rudra. .Apache helicopterHal LCH andMi 17v5It is approximately 150 helicopters armed with anti tanks missiles....