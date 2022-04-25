What's new

The Air Force is equipping the fleet of Russian helicopters with Israeli Spike missiles, know what are the merits of this weapon​

Seeing the increasing aggression of China, India has become alert. The Indian Air Force is equipping its fleet of Russian helicopters with Israeli anti-tank guided missiles. These missiles are considered extremely dangerous. Know its features...

New Delhi, ANI. In view of the crucial role of anti-tank missiles in the Russo-Ukraine war, the Indian Air Force is equipping its fleet of Russian helicopters with Israeli Spike Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs). This missile can target enemy tanks up to a distance of 30 km.

www.jagran.com

रूसी हेलीकाप्टरों के बेड़े को इजरायली स्पाइक मिसाइलों से लैस कर रही वायुसेना, जानें क्‍या है इस हथियार की खूबियां

चीन की बढ़ती आक्रामकता को देख भारत सतर्क हो गया है। भारतीय वायुसेना अपने रूसी हेलीकाप्टरों के बेड़े को इजरायली एंटी-टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइलों से लैस कर रही है। ये मिसाइलें बेहद खतरनाक मानी जाती हैं। जानें इसकी खूबियां...
www.jagran.com www.jagran.com

India is arming too many helicopters with anti tanks missiles during past decade.

hal rudra. .
Apache helicopter
Hal LCH and
Mi 17v5

It is approximately 150 helicopters armed with anti tanks missiles....
 

