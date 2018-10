Loss of America in Afghanistan is loss of Pakistan, If U.S.A leaves Afghanistan, we will suffer more due to difficult 2500Km terrain mountainous area of border.

I wish U.S.A stay in Afghanistan , this is good for us, otherwise something big is coming.

These Afghanistan fighters are not easy to fight, they comes with mission attack & die even few hundreds of them can make life hell, even let suppose forget thousands of taliban for moment.

Click to expand...