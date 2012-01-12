The Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help: Hekmatyar
Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said, the Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help....
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Aug 2020
Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that the Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help, reported Afghanistan's Khaama press.
Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said in a Friday prayer sermon that the Afghan government was opposed to the peace process and was taking steps that would have dangerous consequences for Afghanistan.
He said India was opposed to the ongoing peace process for Pakistan and wanted to form a joint militia force with the Afghan government. He added that the Afghan government was opposed to peace and did not want the Taliban to be part of the current system.
As per Hekmatyar , efforts are underway to establish militia forces in the northern provinces of Afghanistan. He also said that the Afghan government was trying to create obstacles to peace, but said that the agreement reached between the Taliban and the United States would be implemented.
