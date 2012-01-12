What's new

The Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help: Hekmatyar

The Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help: Hekmatyar

Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said, the Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help....

BR Web Desk Updated 30 Aug 2020




Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that the Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help, reported Afghanistan's Khaama press.
Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said in a Friday prayer sermon that the Afghan government was opposed to the peace process and was taking steps that would have dangerous consequences for Afghanistan.

He said India was opposed to the ongoing peace process for Pakistan and wanted to form a joint militia force with the Afghan government. He added that the Afghan government was opposed to peace and did not want the Taliban to be part of the current system.

As per Hekmatyar , efforts are underway to establish militia forces in the northern provinces of Afghanistan. He also said that the Afghan government was trying to create obstacles to peace, but said that the agreement reached between the Taliban and the United States would be implemented.

Gentlemen. Its futile to ask for peace from Afghans. You are wasting your time. Afghanistan and India's balkanization is the only way forward at this moment. Unless Afghanistan accepts Pakistan's muslim reality and joins hands with China, Afghanistan will always be an attack dog of india.
 
So India from central pro Afghanistan militarily force will be restricted to some northern militia force in months to come hmmmm
 
It is certainly my concerned conclusions, the Afghans cannot be trusted with having several office colleagues at work place ! Their attitude towards me or ANY Pakistani is above and beyond hatred if compared to indians haste.
 
This is old news. Its called ISIS-K. They have sabotaging peace efforts for a while.
 
Seems like Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is on Pakistan's side, it is good to see.

Afghan cronies of West and India have been abandoned to their fate, they are trying to reverse their kismat beyond all odds. It is an exercise in futility.
 
I feel for you and other Pakistanis working with them. We cannot call them part of the ummah who dont want to be part of it. Hence, the solution is balkanization of both india and Afghanistan. If afghanistan continues its attitude of hatred, it should be broken into zones with regional powers like Pakistan, Iran and Turkey guaranteeing security of each zone.

Allies of hindus are practically hindus.
 
Better idea, let a few decades under Taliban rule fix them right up. They will be chanting qaumi tarana in no time and yelling Afghan Pak dost dost.
 
Indian is mother of terrorism, now again risking lives of millions of Afghanistan and planning to spoil peace in Afghanistan.
 
More like creating death squads with the help of RAW and MOSSAD.
 
Lol it will get wiped out by the Taliban in a few days of its inception. No one wants to fight for India....Oh and we've seen the reach ISI has in Afghanistan, TTP and BLA being blown to pieces with car bombs, IED's, bombs inside their homes and drive by shootings. For every hit they carry out the get hit several times harder. Numbers have now become a problem for them, something they admit.

Let India try, it's like a Sunday football league side playing a professional team from the premier division. :azn:
 
