I have a dumb question:



What are the advantages of having nuclear weapons if you have nuclear power plants within the boundaries of your country that can be easily targeted with conventional methods?



I really don't get it. So, hypothetically, UK attacks Iran with nuclear missiles. Tehran is gone. But then, the Iranians will start a counter attack against British nuclear power plants with conventional long range missiles or even cruise missiles (for the argument's sake). The outcome for the UK is worse than what has happened to Tehran because the entire island will be contaminated by radiation. Millions will die from cancer, generations of British women will give birth to children with severe health issues, British soil and water resources won't be used due to contamination etc.



So, please, what's the point of having nuclear weapons if your conventionally well-armed enemy can reach your strategic assets?



Isn't this a gigantic blind spot?

