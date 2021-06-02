What's new

The Admiral of Bangladesh Navy visits ASFAT

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
3,178
0
7,565
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398951857972711426

The chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M. Shaheen IQBAL and his accompanying delegation paid a visit to Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT).

Possible cooperation projects between ASFAT and Bangladesh Navy were discussed within the scope of the visit.

In line with the visit ASFAT tweeted the following:

The chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M. Shaheen IQBAL visited ASFAT’s premises in Istanbul Shipyard. During the visit, the delegation was introducing to ASFAT and its activities. Potential cooperation opportunities were evaluated as well."

Experienced in shipyard and corvette construction, ASFAT, is in close contact with Pakistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines in this field.

It is expected that ASFAT will realize remarkable exports in the field of navy modernization, shipyard and corvette construction in the near future.

www.defensehere.com

The Admiral of Bangladesh Navy visits ASFAT

The chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M. Shaheen IQBAL and his accompanying delegation paid a visit to Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT). ...
www.defensehere.com www.defensehere.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom