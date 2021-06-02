The Admiral of Bangladesh Navy visits ASFAT The chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M. Shaheen IQBAL and his accompanying delegation paid a visit to Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT). ...

The chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M. Shaheen IQBAL and his accompanying delegation paid a visit to Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT).Possible cooperation projects between ASFAT and Bangladesh Navy were discussed within the scope of the visit.In line with the visit ASFAT tweeted the following:The chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M. Shaheen IQBAL visited ASFAT’s premises in Istanbul Shipyard. During the visit, the delegation was introducing to ASFAT and its activities. Potential cooperation opportunities were evaluated as well."Experienced in shipyard and corvette construction, ASFAT, is in close contact with Pakistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines in this field.It is expected that ASFAT will realize remarkable exports in the field of navy modernization, shipyard and corvette construction in the near future.