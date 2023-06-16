The Ace No One Could Hit

On June 30, 1944,expertly engaged a Soviet P-39. Despite the enemy's attempts to escape, Juutilainen's precise shooting downed the plane, which crashed into a village below. Juutilainen immediately joined his squadron's pursuit of fleeing Airacobras.The next challenge came from a formation of Yak-9s leading hundreds of Pe-2 bombers, escorted by La-5 fighters. Despite the odds, Juutilainen and his squadron charged into the fray, shooting down several Yaks before turning their attention to the bombers. The enemy defenses forced them off the attack run, causing Juutilainen to engage in a dogfight before the bombers dropped their payloads.Rejoining the battle, he spotted a new threat: a large formation of Pe-2 bombers, IL-2 ground attackers, and La-5 escorts. Low on fuel, Juutilainen and his team made the risky decision to engage. After a tense dogfight with an evasive La-5, Juutilainen targeted an IL-2 Sturmovik, shooting it down before being pursued by the La-5.The final confrontation with the La-5 resulted in Juutilainen triumphing once again, utilizing a clever energy trap to bring down the enemy. Returning to base running on fumes,