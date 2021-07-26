The 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad end in St. Petersburg. China tops the rankings

beijingwalker
The 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad has ended in St. Petersburg. China tops the rankings
July 27 2021
Representatives of 107 countries took part in the grand event, 619 schoolchildren competed for prizes, demonstrating knowledge in various fields of mathematics. Even though the Olympiad implied the format of individual competition, it is possible to distinguish the leading countries that won the largest number of medals.
The leader in the number of prizes was the Chinese team, the second place in the unofficial team competition was taken by Russia, ahead of the national teams of Korea and the United States. The results of individual tests can be found at the link: https://www.imo-official.org/year_i...desc&gender=hide&nameform=western&language=en
The closing ceremony took place today, July 24, in the online format based on Herzen University. Igor Ponomarenko’s orchestra “IP orchestra” performed at the Ceremony, a rich program was prepared for the participants, within the framework of which the organizing committee of the Olympiad officially summed up the results and announced the names of the winners. The participants were congratulated by the Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg Irina Potekhina, the President of the IMO Jeff Smith, the rector of the A. I. RSPU. Herzen Sergey Bogdanov, chairman of the jury of IMO 21 Nazar Agakhanov, as well as the world-famous mathematician, winner of the Field Prize, two-time winner of the IMO Stanislav Smirnov.
“We are all fighting a pandemic. We expect that the pandemic will be defeated, and I am sure that you will also become participants in this fight because today mathematicians play one of the key roles in inventing weapons against the new coronavirus infection. And when we win it, friends, we are waiting for you in our city. Welcome! ” -the vice-governor of St. Petersburg Irina Potekhina noted in her address.
Recall that for the first time in the history of the Olympiad, St. Petersburg, Russia, was the host city of the event for two years in a row. In 2022, the Olympiad will be held in Oslo, the capital of Norway, and, hopefully, it will be held in an offline format.
We congratulate the winners and wish all participants of the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad new victories, achievements, and incredible mathematical discoveries.
