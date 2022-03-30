The 50 Most Beautiful Countries In The World
- Indonesia
- New Zealand
- Colombia
- Tanzania
- Mexico
- Kenya
- India
- France
- Papua New Guinea
- Comoros
- Ecuador
- United States
- Vanuatu
- Japan
- Solomon Islands
- Italy
- Phillipines
- Peru
- Australia
- Costa Rica
- Norway
- Argentina
- Grenada
- Malaysia
- Tonga
- Iran
- Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
- Saint Kitts & Nevis
- Chile
- China
- Samoa
- Bolivia
- Nicaragua
- Eritrea
- Jamaica
- Cape Verde
- Greece
- Thailand
- Venezuela
- El Salvador
- Myanmar
- Uganda
- Iceland
- Russia
- Dominican Republic
- Switzerland
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Haiti
- Panama
- Sweden
The World’s 50 Most Beautiful Countries (You Won’t Believe Where The U.S. Ranked)
A new study ranks the most beautiful countries in the world and the most beautiful places. How many have you visited?
www.forbes.com