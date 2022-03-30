Joe1351 said: The 50 Most Beautiful Countries In The World​



Indonesia New Zealand Colombia Tanzania Mexico Kenya India France Papua New Guinea Comoros Ecuador United States Vanuatu Japan Solomon Islands Italy Phillipines Peru Australia Costa Rica Norway Argentina Grenada Malaysia Tonga Iran Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Saint Kitts & Nevis Chile China Samoa Bolivia Nicaragua Eritrea Jamaica Cape Verde Greece Thailand Venezuela El Salvador Myanmar Uganda Iceland Russia Dominican Republic Switzerland Northern Mariana Islands Haiti Panama Sweden The World’s 50 Most Beautiful Countries (You Won’t Believe Where The U.S. Ranked) A new study ranks the most beautiful countries in the world and the most beautiful places. How many have you visited? Click to expand...

This guy must be drunk. How can Uganda be more beautiful than Pakistan ? I have been to many places and i can say with confidence that Pakistan is one of the most beautiful countries of the world, even more beautiful than Switzerland