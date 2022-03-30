What's new

The 50 Most Beautiful Countries In The World

The 50 Most Beautiful Countries In The World​



  1. Indonesia
  2. New Zealand
  3. Colombia
  4. Tanzania
  5. Mexico
  6. Kenya
  7. India
  8. France
  9. Papua New Guinea
  10. Comoros
  11. Ecuador
  12. United States
  13. Vanuatu
  14. Japan
  15. Solomon Islands
  16. Italy
  17. Phillipines
  18. Peru
  19. Australia
  20. Costa Rica
  21. Norway
  22. Argentina
  23. Grenada
  24. Malaysia
  25. Tonga
  26. Iran
  27. Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
  28. Saint Kitts & Nevis
  29. Chile
  30. China
  31. Samoa
  32. Bolivia
  33. Nicaragua
  34. Eritrea
  35. Jamaica
  36. Cape Verde
  37. Greece
  38. Thailand
  39. Venezuela
  40. El Salvador
  41. Myanmar
  42. Uganda
  43. Iceland
  44. Russia
  45. Dominican Republic
  46. Switzerland
  47. Northern Mariana Islands
  48. Haiti
  49. Panama
  50. Sweden
The World’s 50 Most Beautiful Countries (You Won’t Believe Where The U.S. Ranked)

A new study ranks the most beautiful countries in the world and the most beautiful places. How many have you visited?
What? Where's Pak?
Should definitely by somewhere in there for diversity in landscape and weather alone
Dx00cJAWwAEFTXh.jpg

hqdefault (1).jpg

Arankel_Kel_Village.jpg

featured-3.jpg

820016_8494525_kund_magazine.jpg

download.jpeg

820016_8494525_kund_magazine.jpg

ES6Sw6HXYAUX1yT.jpg

images.jpeg

images (1).jpeg

All of it in one mid sized country
 
The 50 Most Beautiful Countries In The World​



  1. Indonesia
  2. New Zealand
  3. Colombia
  4. Tanzania
  5. Mexico
  6. Kenya
  7. India
  8. France
  9. Papua New Guinea
  10. Comoros
  11. Ecuador
  12. United States
  13. Vanuatu
  14. Japan
  15. Solomon Islands
  16. Italy
  17. Phillipines
  18. Peru
  19. Australia
  20. Costa Rica
  21. Norway
  22. Argentina
  23. Grenada
  24. Malaysia
  25. Tonga
  26. Iran
  27. Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
  28. Saint Kitts & Nevis
  29. Chile
  30. China
  31. Samoa
  32. Bolivia
  33. Nicaragua
  34. Eritrea
  35. Jamaica
  36. Cape Verde
  37. Greece
  38. Thailand
  39. Venezuela
  40. El Salvador
  41. Myanmar
  42. Uganda
  43. Iceland
  44. Russia
  45. Dominican Republic
  46. Switzerland
  47. Northern Mariana Islands
  48. Haiti
  49. Panama
  50. Sweden
The World’s 50 Most Beautiful Countries (You Won’t Believe Where The U.S. Ranked)

A new study ranks the most beautiful countries in the world and the most beautiful places. How many have you visited?
This guy must be drunk. How can Uganda be more beautiful than Pakistan ? I have been to many places and i can say with confidence that Pakistan is one of the most beautiful countries of the world, even more beautiful than Switzerland
 
So Nepal with worlds highest peaks is not worthy on the list than Tonga which no body knows where it is except locals. Didn't mention Pskistan just to be unbiased.
 
Aasimkhan said:
This guy must be drunk. How can Uganda be more beautiful than Pakistan ? I have been to many places and i can say with confidence that Pakistan is one of the most beautiful countries of the world, even more beautiful than Switzerland
Such lists are a dime a dozen. Publishers in gora countries have a bias towards tropical and African countries. But I agree, Pakistan should be on most lists.
 

