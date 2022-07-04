_NOBODY_ said: The $37BN Road That's Changing a Country ​

@Indos Click to expand...

Yup, Sumatra has huge untapped potential, it needs good road infrastructure to fasten the development there. There was already road network built by Soeharto regime, but this particular project is high way ( tool road ). Until now it hasnt been completed, but in 2024 it is expected to nearly complete.The toll road project is started in SBY administration, but Jokowi administration make it faster to complete.