What's new

The $37BN Road That's Changing a Country

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,858
-6
3,734
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The $37BN Road That's Changing a Country


This 2,700-kilometre highway could transform Sumatra. See how infrastructure engineering software leader Bentley Systems is redefining how roads and bridges across the globe are designed, built, and maintained.


@Indos
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,286
23
19,755
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
_NOBODY_ said:

The $37BN Road That's Changing a Country


This 2,700-kilometre highway could transform Sumatra. See how infrastructure engineering software leader Bentley Systems is redefining how roads and bridges across the globe are designed, built, and maintained.


@Indos
Click to expand...

Yup, Sumatra has huge untapped potential, it needs good road infrastructure to fasten the development there. There was already road network built by Soeharto regime, but this particular project is high way ( tool road ). Until now it hasnt been completed, but in 2024 it is expected to nearly complete.

The toll road project is started in SBY administration, but Jokowi administration make it faster to complete.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Back in Time: The ubiquitous asphalt road seen around the world
Replies
0
Views
137
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
D
Locally-funded $4 bn Padma Multipurpose Bridge Inaugration
2
Replies
28
Views
993
fallstuff
fallstuff
Homo Sapiens
All-weather road in Kishoreganj was a solution. Now it's the problem.
Replies
10
Views
543
bluesky
B
B
Pilot unified toll collection to start by July
Replies
4
Views
395
bluesky
B
onebyone
The mega-machines helping China link the world
Replies
0
Views
455
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom