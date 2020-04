Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham Expands Its Forces With Three New Brigades Thanks To Ceasefire

The Talhah ibn Ubaydullah Brigade, led by Abu Hafs Binnish;

The Ali ibn Abi Talib Brigade, led by Abu Baker Mheen;

The Zubayr ibn al-Awam Brigade, led by Abu Mohamad Shura.