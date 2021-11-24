The 2nd Egypt Defence Exhibition EDEX-2021

Within the framework of preparing and preparing for the establishment of the International Defense and Military Industries Exhibition “EDEX 2021” in its second edition on the land of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Engineer Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Minister of State for Military Production, accompanied by Eng. The exhibits of the Ministry of Military Production of weapons, equipment and ammunition, which it will participate in in the exhibition, as this came in the Factory for the Production and Repair of Armored Vehicles (200 Military) of the Ministry.Minister Morsi confirmed that the International Defense and Military Industries Exhibition "EDEX 2021", which will be held from November 29 to December 2, 2021, at the Egypt International Center for Exhibitions and Conferences, under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is an opportunity to exchange experiences between different Employees of the leading international and local bodies in the field of armament systems and defense and military industries, pointing out that this exhibition comes to open new horizons of cooperation between Egypt and various countries of the world in the field of military industries, as EDEX has become an effective international umbrella to review the latest systems of military, defense and technological industries in the world. .The Minister of State for Military Production, accompanied by the Ministry’s leaders, inspected the exhibits that affiliated companies will participate in in the second edition of the International Defense and Military Industries Exhibition “EDEX 2021,” stressing the main objective of the Ministry of Military Production, which is to meet the demands and needs of the armed forces and police of weapons, equipment and ammunition, pointing to the extent The success achieved by the exhibition in its first edition, which placed it among the best arms exhibitions at the international level.For his part, the media advisor to the Minister of State for Military Production and the official spokesman for the ministry, Mohamed Eid Bakr, stated that the International Defense and Military Industries Exhibition "EDEX 2021" is expected to develop in size and strength in its second edition compared to the first edition, which achieved unparalleled success, as it is expected that This year, the exhibition will witness the attendance of more than (400) exhibitors from all over the world to display the latest technologies in the fields of defense and armament, and the attendance of many military delegations and more than (30) thousand visitors.Egypt organizes the largest event in the field of military industries in Africa “EDEX” in late 2021 ..Representatives of the world's largest armies, delegations from 41 countries and 400 arms manufacturers participated in it..More than 400 exhibitors from major international and local companies working in the defense and military industries, and armaments in all its fields, whether air, sea or land, will participate in the exhibition this year..EDEX is the largest event in the military industries sector in Egypt and the African continent..It is expected that EDEX will be visited by more than 30 thousand visitors from specialists and those interested in the sector, in addition to the international delegations hosted by the exhibition from more than 41 countries, including defense ministers, senior military personnel and representatives of the largest armies in the world..