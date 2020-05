Largest Empires In Human History By Land Area

1. British Empire, 1497-1997, 13.71 million square miles

The British Empire was formed up of protectorates, colonies, dominions, mandates, and territories. By 1920s, at the height of its dominance, the whole empire covered more than 13 million square miles (24% of the earth’s area) which included territories in every continent. The self-governing nations of the Union of South Africa, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and other colonies such as Kenya, Nigeria, India, Egypt, Sudan, Burma, and Singapore were all ruled from London. The British naval power controlled most of the key maritime trade routes and enjoyed unchallenged sea power. It also controlled many access routes to Asia and Latin America



2. Mongol Empire, 1206-1368, 9.27 million square miles

By the 1280s the Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous empire in the history of humankind covering an area of 9.27 million square miles. The empire covered the steppes of Central Asia, then stretched to the Sea of Japan, Central Europe, then finally westwards to Levant and Arabia. It extended northwards to Siberia, and southwards and eastwards to Indochina, Iranian Plateau, and the Indian subcontinent. The Mongol Empire started as groups of nomadic tribes united by Genghis Khan in 1206.



A monument of Genghis Khan in Mongolia. Khan led the vast Mongol Empire.