He played a role in Pakistan's nuclear program but it was very limited in scope. Building a nuclear bomb isn't a one man's job as is incorrectly attributed to his credit in Pakistan. AQ khan and his department worked on Uranium and the PAEC which had already tested a nuclear device in 1983 was working on plutonium. Interestingly, in 1998 it was PAEC which conducted a higher yield weapon test and not AQ Khan's department aka KRL, which intially wasn't even part of the planned tests and AQ had to pull some heavy strings with military circles to get involved.

There are many Pakistani scietists who have contributed a lot more than AQ Khan, but sadly to this day, he is cashing in on myths associated with his name and people are gullible enough to fall for them. If there is anyone who actually derserve's to be called a true hero that would be Dr. Samar Mubarak.

