Thats how Indian got busted everywhere in the world once they move from their "Supa Powa shit"

Worst ever pitch. See the reactions of the investors. No one gives a damn about Bollywood shits and celebs including Indians in the world quite frankly. They're investors and more interested in ROIs. This is just a show and I literally have no bad or good feelings for this lady however, this clip clearly represents the mindset of Indians in today's world. They believe that the world knows every shit about India because their media, their education system, their leaders always pined this shit in every Indian mind 24/7 that they're very important for the world tho no one gives a **** about them.This girl literally raped by these investors, not because of her business model but because of the way she explained her "India India thingy". Typical Indian mindset, we are Indians, we did this (khali bajnay wala drum), our celebs our bolllywood bla bla. The fact of the matter is when any Indian moves abroad, he/she always surprised by the reaction of the people living in western countries. West damn care about third world shit hole esp a country that is highly dependent on them for its own defense needs lol