That's how confidential information kill your mission

Don’t share the activity of the Air force specifically. For instance, If there is any activity ongoing on the ground, somehow it will not put any negative impact on the forces because such information of ground assets movements are not constructive or meaningful for the enemy. You're in the state of war against the enemy country, not the invader who invade your country and your movement will kill hint when the invader already inside your countries like Afghanistan and Iraq. So in current Pak-Indo scenario, the situation, condition, environment everything is different, air assets are very limited and by telling the world that we saw AWACS or Air-refueler from fla flaa airbase give important hint to the enemy. Let me tell u how info is dangerous: 1 hour ago, one of the Indian civilians reported that 2 IL 78 Air refuelers takeoff from Delhi, it shows that any big package is on the way with a very special task, fighters will engage and refuel on aiiir without getting back to the airbase. So obvious Air apparatus understands the meaning of air refueling at this situation. Similarly when u saw any AWACS dont mentioned it. In this situation, massive airforce activities are going, CAP missions etc so in general you can post if any airforce movement but specify the name of the air asset is very dangerous.Thats how soldiers behaves and how Media behave.