That's how confidential information kill your mission

Don’t share the activity of the Air force specifically. For instance, If there is any activity ongoing on the ground, somehow it will not put any negative impact on the forces because such information of ground assets movements are not constructive or meaningful for the enemy. You're in the state of war against the enemy country, not the invader who invade your country and your movement will kill hint when the invader already inside your countries like Afghanistan and Iraq. So in current Pak-Indo scenario, the situation, condition, environment everything is different, air assets are very limited and by telling the world that we saw AWACS or Air-refueler from fla flaa airbase give important hint to the enemy. Let me tell u how info is dangerous: 1 hour ago, one of the Indian civilians reported that 2 IL 78 Air refuelers takeoff from Delhi, it shows that any big package is on the way with a very special task, fighters will engage and refuel on aiiir without getting back to the airbase. So obvious Air apparatus understands the meaning of air refueling at this situation. Similarly when u saw any AWACS dont mentioned it. In this situation, massive airforce activities are going, CAP missions etc so in general you can post if any airforce movement but specify the name of the air asset is very dangerous.

Thats how soldiers behaves and how Media behave.

Very true, there should be an information blackout by PA and all social media heavily monitored and vetted at time of war. But you can be sure the enemy has a lot more information because of their AWACs, spy sats, ground intel etc than what a Pakistani civi reveals. But better to be safe than sorry as they say.
 
Can Defence.pk set a sticky kind of banner at home page warning the user from doing such things, also you guys should set Facebook and twitter cover and profile pics which can alert all the users of social media
 
There should be Advertisement from Media/Local Cable tv providers across the country with BIG LETTERS and loud voice. Don't share movement of our ARMY on the ground or any other update news.
 
totally agree...…..
chacha G rehny hi du apny bandy bhi kaam na hain.aaj ek bhai bata rahy thy post main he saw air refuller in khi moving to that direction???reallyyy??main sar pakar ky baith giyaa bhai ny time aur direction tak mention kar di

dono side py internet hi band kara du esp good for indian social media soldiers kuch unka war hysteria bhi kam hoga
 

