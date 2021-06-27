"That" in Chinese language is racism against black

Investigation into US professor sparks debate over Chinese word News of an investigation into a US university professor for using a Mandarin word reaches China.

A US university investigation into one of its professors has ignited a debate over the use of a seemingly innocuous Chinese word.Professor Greg Patton at the University of Southern California (USC) was telling students in a communications lecture last month about filler, or pause words, such as 'err', 'umm' or 'you know' in English.Footage of his lecture, which has now gone viral, shows Prof Patton saying: "In China, the common pause word is 'that, that, that'. So in China, it might be na-ge, na-ge, na-ge."Enunciated, na-ge sounds like the N-word, which led several of the professor's students to complain to the university. Responding to the complaint, the dean of the university, Geoffrey Garrett, told students that Prof Patton would no longer be teaching the course."It is simply unacceptable for the faculty to use words in class that can marginalize, hurt and harm the psychological safety of our students," he said.The university says that Prof Patton "volunteered to step away" from his role amid the investigation into complaints made against him.