Thar coal - too little, too late

Thar Coal Block II unearths 4 million tonnes black gold ISLAMABAD-The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has so far unearthed approximately four million tonnes of coal from Thar Coal Block II and supplied

Yes the cost is higher due to limited scale. Once the capacity reaches 5000MW the cost of electricity will be reduced to 5 cent per kWh."The official said that the SECMC planned to rapidly expand the mine in Block-II to reach its optimum capacity to produce 5000 MWs by 2024 which will drastically reduce the coal price making Thar Block-II not only the cheapest block in Thar, it will be the cheapest base load energy resource in the country with a power tariff of approximately 5 US cents per KWH."