Thar Coal Power Project

Thar Coal Power Project



The Engro Thar Coal POwer Project is a Coal Power Project Under Construction in Tharparkar of Sindh Pakistan under CPEC China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Watch this short Documentary Film on the Progress.


 
Pakistan has extended its offer of financial incentives to projects based in the coalfields of Thar Desert in Sindh – the southeast province of Pakistan.


An artist’s impression of the Oracle coal power project in Thar

According to Oracle Coalfields, a UK-based developer of a lignite project in the Thar Desert, the PPP-led provincial government will extend its offer of a US-dollar-based 20% Initial Rate of Return (IRR) to all coal mining projects based on Thar coal that achieve financial closing before the end of the year.

The incentive is a fixed 20% IRR in US dollar terms to be applied on a cost plus basis determination of coal price, explained the company in a press release.

“The extension of the 20% IRR (in US dollar terms) demonstrates the commitment of the Government of Sindh to the development of Thar coal,” said Shahrukh Khan, CEO of Oracle. “This is an attractive rate of return, designed to encourage foreign inward investment for the development of Thar.”

Oracle is committed to this project which will help to alleviate the country’s power shortfall,” said Khan.

It means a project developing the Thar resource will be guaranteed a 20% internal rate of return on the investment in US dollars. The extension applies to all coal mining projects, based on indigenous Thar coal.

Oracle has reportedly resolved the lease issues with the authorities; placed £3.37 million of equity; its inclusion in the China – Pakistan Economic Corridor was confirmed; it has formally registered its power plant project and received a No Objection letter for power evacuation; its coal price petition was admitted and agreement was reached with Shangdong Electric Power Construction Corp. (SEPCO) – its Chinese partners – that they take a minimum 10% equity stake in the power plant.

Oracle Coalfields is developing a 1.4 billion ton coal mine in the Thar Desert with a 600 MW power station at its mouth. The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has approved Oracle’s application for plant up to 1200 MW capacity.

The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited (SECMC)

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) is a joint venture company formed in 2009 between the Government of Sindh (GoS) and Engro PowerGen Limited (EPL) & Affiliates. EPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited. Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company’s shareholders include Government of Sindh, Engro Powergen Ltd, Thal Limited, and Habib Bank Ltd and Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO). The Sindh Coal Authority has awarded a 95.5 square kilometer area of the coalfield, known as Block II, to SECMC for exploration and development of coal deposits. Within this block, there is an estimated amount of exploitable lignite coal reserves of 1.57 billion tons.

In 2010, SECMC completed the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Thar Block II Coal Mining Project by engaging internationally renowned Consultants such as RWE-Germany, Sinocoal-China, SRK-UK and HBP Pakistan, meeting all national / international standards. The first phase of the Project is underway, in which, two 330 MW sub critical plants will be established with majority share of Engro Powergen. The total mining capacity of the project is due to be 20.6 MT/annum and its power generation capacity is projected to be 3,960 MW.



Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited

Concrete and landmark progress was achieved during the year for financial close. EPTL obtained Generation License from NEPRA effective on March 18, 2015. Subsequently, EPTL also received Letter of Support from Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) dated April 17, 2015. On May 4, 2015, EPTL entered into Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with National Transmission and Dispatch Company and Implementation Agreement (IA) and Supplemental IA with Islamic Republic of Pakistan. EPTL also signed Coal Supply Agreement with SECMC on June 7, 2015. Basic engineering studies were initiated and preliminary geotechnical & topographic surveys were also completed during the year. CMEC has completed Geotechnical & Topographic Surveys. 96 Bore holes (Up to 50m depth) have been done and topographic survey of Power Plant Site has also been completed. Piling test activity has been initiated at Power Plant Site by CMEC and 8 confirmatory bore holes have been completed.
 
Government to ramp up coal production to 19m tonnes annually

* Plan to enhance Thar coal production will help country generate 3,300 MW electricity




ISLAMABAD: The government is devising a plan to scale up annual coal production to 19 million tonnes during the next six years.

In the wake of growing demand of Thar coal, the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has started evolving a plan to enhance coal production to 19 million tonnes till 2022, which will enable the country to generate 3,300 MW electricity.

Savings against foreign exchange reserves will surge to $ 3.4 billion dollars annually till 2030, as local coal production will serve as an alternative for import. However, production capacity of coal will be increased in 6 phases.

Increase in coal production will help bring down the cost of electricity, as the cost of coal is included in power production by 50 to 60 percent.

With increasing coal production to 19 million tonnes from Thar, the cost of Thar coal will go down by 50 percent as compared to its elementary cost in terms of burning value.

Initially the cost of per MMBTU coal is above $6. It will be available at $3.3 once the coal production capacity reaches 19 million tonnes, and at $2.5 per MMBTU from 2031 onwards.

According to sources, the government has so far splashed out $500 million on $3 billion mining and construction of power plant project. The construction of the power plant is continuing on fast track basis, besides mining project. The construction work of mine, which was to be completed within 42 months, is expected to be completed within 38 months.

The cost of the project has decreased by 10 to 15 percent owing to a devaluation in the Chinese currency and reduction in the price of diesel. The estimate worked out against investment in mining project has decreased from initial estimate of $845 million to $735 million.

Sindh Engro Coal Mining CEO told daily Times that the Thal Nova and the Thal Energy Limited would pour in more investment to the tune of $1.5 billion in the Sindh Engro Coal Mining project. "Investment of $1 billion will be made in power plants and $500 million in mining. Owing to this investment, power production from Thar coal will scale up to 1,320 MW. Two more companies are keen to invest in electricity generation projects. They are likely to join the project by 2022. Their participation will surpass 2,300 MW power generation from Thar coal.

The Engro powergen Thar is investing $1.1 billion in the project of power generation from Thar coal. The Sindh government owns 51 percent share.

The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company will provide 3.8 million tonnes coal annually against investment of $845 million in mining. The Sindh government is making an investment of more than a $ 1 billion for providing infrastructure facilities for the project.

On the other hand, experts have expressed fear that growing reliance of country on the coal projects for power generation will pollute environment.

However, work is underway on fast track basis on coal projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while China has stopped work on multi-million megawatt coal projects after indication to use alternative power resources.
 
Thar airport under construction


 
China Machinery Engineering Corporation is working on Thar block II coal mine & power plant. 60% of target has been completed. Open pit mine is dug down to 120m, much ahead of time. Boiler has steam drums in position, Main Hall & Cooling Tower are almost finished.






 
660 MW Engro Thar Coal Power Plant Under Construction at Thar to be completed till 2019
















 
Under Construction Thar Airport







 
Implementation deals for two Thar coal projects signed





ISLAMABAD: Implementation agreements for two Thar coal-based power generation projects totalling 990 megawatts were signed at the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on Thursday for securing financing of $1.49 billion to cover the cost of the projects.

The agreements were signed by PPIB Managing Director Shah Jahan Mirza, Lucky Electric Coal Project Director Mohammad Asad and Siddiqsons Energy Coal Project Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Abdul Vakil. Earlier, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of both projects were executed on March 7, 2018.

The 660MW Lucky Electric Coal Project, being developed by Lucky Electric Power Company at Port Qasim, is receiving an investment of $1.08 billion whereas the 330MW Siddiqsons Energy Coal Project of Siddiqsons Energy, located at Thar Block-II, is getting investment of $410 million.

Both projects will utilise Thar coal supplied by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), which is engaged in mining operations for coal extraction in Block-II of the Thar field. Letters of Support have already been issued to both the projects by the PPIB, which are currently at advanced stages of achieving financial close.

It is anticipated that the Lucky Electric Coal Project will start power generation by March 2021 while the Siddiqsons Energy Coal Project will begin operations by June 2021.

Latest advancements by both projects are very crucial in achieving future milestones, which include financial close and start of construction activities.

The addition of 990MW of affordable and reliable electricity will energise the national grid and help save millions of dollars in foreign exchange annually.

Furthermore, it will generate economic activities as well as employment opportunities for the people of Thar in particular and will also entail improvement of basic infrastructure in the vicinity of these projects.

After overcoming electricity crisis, the government is prioritising and encouraging power generation through indigenous coal and hydro resources besides renewables sources for achieving energy security.
 
New Airport..






 
