Thar coal can ensure Pakistan’s energy security alone: CEO SECMC

011616413eaa80c.png

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Amir Iqbal has said that Thar coal alone can ensure the energy security of Pakistan besides reducing power tariffs significantly.

Talking to APP here, he said that unlocking indigenous Thar coal reserves could generate approximately 100,000 megawatts (MW) electricity for the next 250 years.

Coal was considered a cheap energy resource to catch up with future energy requirements of both the domestic and commercial consumers in Pakistan, adding in the last five years coal-based power production had also witnessed a significant increase, he added.


The CEO said in order to scale down fuel import costs, the country needed to shift towards local coal resources. Even in India, coal-fired power plants produce over two third of total electricity, he added.

He said India imports 200 million tons coal annually besides utilizing 500-600 million tons domestic coal while Pakistan’s coal production stood at a mere 14 to 15 million tons per annum.

Amir Iqbal said currently SECMC was extracting 7.6 million tons per annum coal from Block-II and its capacity was being expanded to 11.2 million tons.

Thar coal had total 13 blocks but presently coal was being mined from two blocks, he added.

Terming coal reserves the future of Pakistan, Amir Iqbal said Thar coal could not only be used for power generation but also in the cement and steel industries. However, he said Thar coal had not yet been connected through the railway network.

Once, Thar coal was connected with the railway network, it would not only open to the entire world but also pave the way for the economic prosperity of the country, he remarked.

In power plants, the average coal consumption is approximately 0.62kg/kWh. However, the new efficient power plants utilize 10% less coal as compared to the ordinary plants, he said.
Thar coal can ensure Pakistan’s energy security alone: CEO SECMC

Coal was considered a cheap energy resource
Nothing can ensure Pakistan's energy security or any security for that matter, so long as Sepoys of GHQ are around and ruling with absolute authority. Ever wonder why the successive head sepoys have failed to build any major dams since Tarbela dam was built in '76? Cause they want to keep the country unsecure in all aspects.
 
Ham say pichli generation ko Sui gas kay baray main yehi bataya tha, ab Thar coal agaya hai.

Anyways, our energy problems are waaayyy beyond a simple fuel source problem.
 
Nothing can ensure Pakistan's energy security or any security for that matter, so long as Sepoys of GHQ are around and ruling with absolute authority. Ever wonder why the successive head sepoys have failed to build any major dams since Tarbela dam was built in '76? Cause they want to keep the country unsecure in all aspects.
Multiple dams have been built

Biggest problem was ethno-stupidity from provinces
 
Pakistanis are great at misleading their countrymen with false dreams & hopes. Gwadar was one such scam. Just like Gwadar, nothing will come out of this except fairy tales like the country has largest gold, copper reserves, etc.
Gwadar was nothing more than another real estate scam. Too many people in the country are lazy and like to earn money without working. Sometimes that is done through asking bribes or commissions, stealing, and at other times, speculative real estate market.

How do you hold land and drive up it's value? By repeating the same mantra of the establishment for the last 70 years, "strategic location". So the establishment tries to sell this scam by calling it strategic, potential naval base for China. Yet, a decade has gone by and still don't see a Chinese naval base? I'm sure they would build if you offer?

Also, no one really lives in Western China. Xinjiang is just a desert. Not much industry there. Most of the population, along with industry, is in Eastern China. It's far cheaper to ship through sea than rail. Even if China were to ship through Pakistan, where is the rail connection? You can't feasibly build rail over the Khunjerab Pass. It's too high, cold, difficult to build rail or pipelines.

But even if it was strategic, why the hell would anyone invest in Gwadar? There is no railroad infrastructure to load ports. There is not much highway if any in Balochistan.

Even if you have all the necessary infrastructure, what is the point if it can be blown up or truck drivers can be shot dead at the side of the road? Better yet, why would any foreigner invest in Pakistan where thanks to the establishment's policies, anyone or anything can be blown up at anytime?

What industry exists in Balochistan? Is there any skilled labor in Balochistan? Does the manufacturing output of the entire country even produce enough goods to fill up even Karachi port? Last time I checked, the port seemed pretty empty. This country loves to build infrastructure it probably won't use.

But you will definitely find housing developments and plots of land for sale in Gwadar. You will also find that the buyers are Pakistani and that there are no foreigner buyers. We can see that after a decade, aside from seeing a few structures built by China for PR and the few Urea shipments to Afghan, Gwadar remains nothing more than a failed housing development.
