Thar Coal and The Magic That We Can Do

By The End Of This Year Hopefully, The Third Phase of Block 2 Thar Coal Will Be Completed After Which The Capacity Will Increase to 12.2 Million tons per Annum from the existing 7.6 MTPA This Will Reduce The Cost of Coal to $27/ton. Although It Is Planned To Supply This Excess Amount To Lucky Electric We Should Now Be Looking At Other Things.

Back in 2010 University of Texas Arlington Developed A Technology to Convert Texas Brown Lignite Coal To Synthetic Crude Oil The Same Kind Available in Conventional Crude Oil Fields

www.theglobeandmail.com

Texas university has eureka moment for coal-to-gas

Scientists in Texas say they have found a way to convert coal into gasoline at a cost of less than $30 (U.S.) a barrel - with zero release of pollutants
www.theglobeandmail.com www.theglobeandmail.com

Similarly, Australian Company IER Also Developed A Technology To Convert Low-Grade Brown Coal Like Thar Lignite Into Synthetic Crude Oil and Licensed It To Solid Energy A New Zealand Coal Miner

www.nbr.co.nz

Solid Energy buys coal converting technology - NBR | The Authority since 1970

The National Business Review Online is New Zealand's authority in breaking business news and analysis.
www.nbr.co.nz www.nbr.co.nz

If We Can Implement This Technology In Thar The Opportunities Are Limitless. We Can Get Rid of IMF Forever and Won't Need To Kow tow To The Arabs Again.Not Only Will Our C/A Be In Surplus But Once Energy Is Debottlenecked We Can Unleash 7+% Growth Every Year Creating Jobs
 

