Thar Coal and Pakistan's Energy Security ​

Energy security has been a pipe-dream for Pakistan, with the country facing numerous economic and energy crises over its history. At its core, the issue revolves around failure to tap into domestic sources of energy in a way that benefits the country's economy.



In this episode, Uzair talks to Amir Iqbal about Thar Coal and its potential to improve Pakistan's energy security. While coal is indeed a dirty fossil fuel with environmental challenges, it is a cheap source of energy for many developed and developing countries in the world. Pakistan has failed to utilize its own coal deposits, meaning that the share of coal in the country's energy mix remains miniscule. Given today's global energy crisis, it is important for Pakistan to responsibly tap into its own coal resources to produce cheap power, which is critical to promoting economic and export competitiveness. But this does not mean ignoring the environmental challenges either, and a balanced, measured approach is necessary.



Amir was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and Thar Foundation on 8th October 2021. He has over 27 years of experience in general management and has led various teams in sales and marketing function across Pakistan, Australia, and Africa.



In his prior roles he has served as the Chief Executive Officer for Engro Agritrade, Chief Commercials Officer for Engro Fertilizer and CEO & Managing Director for Bayer Pakistan. He also served as the adjunct faculty at the Lahore School of Management Sciences (LUMS).