313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
@waz @AgNoStiC MuSliM

Just taking the opportunity to say thanks for sorting out that issue i was having with that CPP-bot on the Uighyur thread. I assume it was one of you two as I tagged you publically to complain about lack of action - it's only fair to appreciate you publically for deleting all the BS posts, mine included.
 
