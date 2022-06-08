Thanks to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's Recognition of Israel Is Now Inevitab

Indus Pakistan said: Good. At least something good for once out of Saudia. Bin Laden, Wahabism, terrorism, sectarianism, backward thinking has flowed in from KSA to Pakistan.



Always been there: Pak PM Imran Khan thanks Saudi Arabia for $3bn aid Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for $3 billion in financial aid to cash-strapped Pakistan. Khan said that Saudi Arabia "has always been there for Pakistan during its difficult times". The Pakistan government reportedly...

This sounds like utter Israeli nonsense/propaganda.First of all why would Saudi Arabia even care whether Pakistan recognizes Israel or not? Did Saudi Arabia make a big fuss about direct ARAB NEIGHBORS such as Egypt and Jordan recognizing and signing a peace deal with Israel ages ago? Or force those countries to do it all while never having recognized Israel to this very day?The most realistic and so far only official proposal to Israel is a Saudi Arabian invention and is called the Arab Peace Initiative which was accepted by all Arab countries without exception.If you notice, Israel is absolutelyabout linking itself/propagandizing that Saudi Arabia is about to recognize Israel. They (Israel) know that it is symbolically/religiously/politically the biggest prize for them in the Muslim world. Once Saudi Arabia accepts them a horde of other Muslim countries will follow suit.We have been hearing this from Israeli media for years that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is about to recognize Israel without any preconditions. This is absurd and nothing more than a deliberate SPYOP operation. Repeat the same nonsense enough of times and people will believe it.My two cents.Outside of Bin Laden who was the son of a Yemeni father and a Syrian mother (and whose lot we as Pakistan - our elites, at least, supported alongside the very same West he later attacked), I am not sure if what you wrote is accurate. All those issues already existed in Pakistan and we never lacked any backwardness to envy anyone, sadly, and still exist to this day even after Saudi Arabia ended their Sahwa era under King Abdullah and long ago suppressed the ultraconservative lot. When girls are stoned for being caught with phones in our rural areas (Baluchistan) or other insane stuff in places like KPK by illiterate people (mostly), I am not sure what Saudi Arabia or Mozambique for that matter can be blamed for. Or when local "landlords" literally enslave locals in rural Sindh. It is an easy scapegoat to somehow throw our own homemade domestic dirt under the carpet.On the other hand for the conservative lot everything is the fault of the West.In 100 years time, if the current long-standing problems (corruption, mismanagement, pathetic elites, lack of education etc. to mention a few) are not yet solved, we (some of us) will continue to blame imaginary Arabs for all of our problems.In the real world, without Saudi Arabia's continued economic support since the beginning of our inception as a country (almost), hosting of the largest Pakistani expat community in the world that "exports" BILLIONS of USD in remittances on a yearly basis, we would have been even worse off, as pathetic as this sounds. Imran Khan knew this hence all his visits (Saudi Arabia was the country that he visited the most BTW) and frank talk.