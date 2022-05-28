Hamartia Antidote
Thanks To Russia, Canada Mulls Joining The 'American Defense Shield' After Approving F-35 Fighter Jet Deal
The Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to have forced Canada to take a hard look at its long-held policy of not joining the US ballistic missile defense.
In what could be a complete turnover of Canada’s policy, its defense minister Anita Anand recently revealed that the country was looking into the prospect of joining the US ballistic missile defense nearly two decades after it had turned down an invitation for the same.
“We are certainly taking a full and comprehensive look at that question as well as what it takes to defend the continent across the board,” Anand said in response to a question followed by her speech to the Canadian Global Affairs Institute at Ottawa.
The US missile defense is designed to shield an entire country from incoming missiles like intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or other ballistic missiles. It includes ground-based interceptors, anti-ballistic missiles, or sea-based, space-based, laser, and high altitude missile systems.
Anand also asserted that strengthening continental defense went over and beyond the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) alone.
“We are taking a very bold and aggressive look at what we need to do for the defense of the North American continent,” Anand said.
Earlier, in March, Canada had announced its decision to buy the F-35 fighter jets over SAAB Gripens from the US, given smooth operability between the two NORAD members. It is expected to buy about 88 F-35 fighters from Lockheed Martin to replace its aging fleet, EurAsian Times had earlier reported.
Canada has also decided to boost its defense spending by a whopping $8 billion in the backdrop of Russian aggression in Europe.
“We do live in a world at present that appears to be growing darker,” Anand said. “And in this new world, Canada’s geographic position no longer provides the same protection that it once did. And in this new world, the security environment facing Canada is less secure, less predictable, and more chaotic.”
Canada is not the only country to revise its policies. Several European states, including NATO members, have had to pledge more participation in collective defense and boost their military modernization.
Why Is Canada Changing Its Stance?Canada has been considering a change in its defense policy for a while now. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s budget last month had promised a review of the country’s defense policy, citing Russia’s assault on Ukraine as the impetus.
There has been no information on the scale or timeline of the review, but it could hinge on joining the US missile defense.
According to defense minister Anita Anand, the review will strive to improve Canada’s internal and continental defenses, including NORAD and multilateral relationships, particularly through NATO.