Thanks To Russia, Canada Mulls Joining The 'American Defense Shield' After Approving F-35 Fighter Jet Deal The Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to have forced Canada to take a hard look at its long-held policy of not joining the US ballistic missile defense. In what could be a complete...

Why Is Canada Changing Its Stance?​

In what could be a complete turnover of Canada’s policy, its defense minister Anita Anand recently revealed that the country was looking into the prospect of joining the US ballistic missile defense nearly two decades after it had turned down an invitation for the same.The US missile defense is designed to shield an entire country from incoming missiles like intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or other ballistic missiles. It includes ground-based interceptors, anti-ballistic missiles, or sea-based, space-based, laser, and high altitude missile systems.Anand also asserted that strengthening continental defense went over and beyond the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) alone.Earlier, in March, Canada had announced its decision to buy the F-35 fighter jets over SAAB Gripens from the US, given smooth operability between the two NORAD members. It is expected to buy about 88 F-35 fighters from Lockheed Martin to replace its aging fleet, EurAsian Times had earlier reported. Canada has also decided to boost its defense spending by a whopping $8 billion in the backdrop of Russian aggression in Europe.Canada is not the only country to revise its policies. Several European states, including NATO members, have had to pledge more participation in collective defense and boost their military modernization.Canada has been considering a change in its defense policy for a while now. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s budget last month had promised a review of the country’s defense policy, citing Russia’s assault on Ukraine as the impetus.There has been no information on the scale or timeline of the review, but it could hinge on joining the US missile defense.According to defense minister Anita Anand, the review will strive to improve Canada’s internal and continental defenses, including NORAD and multilateral relationships, particularly through NATO.