[Thanks to PDM and their Backers], now Ethiopian currency has more value than Pakistani PKR

Mar 17, 2023
JackTheRipper said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640270959125962755

1 ETB to PKR - Ethiopian Birrs to Pakistani Rupees Exchange Rate

Get the latest 1 Ethiopian Birr to Pakistani Rupee rate for FREE with the original Universal Currency Converter. Set rate alerts for ETB to PKR and learn more about Ethiopian Birrs and Pakistani Rupees from XE - the Currency Authority.
First, what you've published is official rate 1USD brings 52 ETB in the bank, but street rate is different. If you've USD in cash you can get 85 ETB per USD. Being a communist nation, Ethiopia controls it's exchange rates. It is still very high compared to 300 PKR per USD.

Ethiopia is a fast rising nation, right now the per capita income is low (940 USD) compared to pakistan's 1400 USD but Ethiopia's growth rate has been 7-9% constantly. Ethiopia has built the largest dam in africa without taking loans.The economy is booming and people are very happy.

Is the Ethiopian economic miracle a model for Africa?

On Saturday, July 13, 1985, Wembley Stadium in London was filled with thousands of people in a musical event organised by Bob Geldof. Similar events were conducted in over half a dozen other...
In less than 10 years Ethiopians will be richer than Pakistan in per capita terms. When you add the advantage of no major debt crisis, Ethiopia is already much better off compared to Pakistan. Pakistan should actually be compared to neighbouring Somalia(although Pak has better law and order situation).

What really amazes me that Ethiopia, even being a communist ruled nation has managed good relations with China without turning into a simp like Pakistan . Ethiopia ranks 56 on the China index; Pakistan ranks 1
https://china-index.io/country/Ethiopia



Mugen said:
Thank you Pakistani army.
Don't blame PDM or Pak army for it. Things were equally as bad in IK times. The problem is institutional, not political. The day IK wins elections, he'll go back to being on "same page" with the army. Have you forgotten how he defended Papa Johns? in IK's books, corruption is good if it benefits PTI supporters.
 
First, what you've published is official rate 1USD brings 52 ETB in the bank, but street rate is different. If you've USD in cash you can get 85 ETB per USD. Being a communist nation, Ethiopia controls it's exchange rates. It is still very high compared to 300 PKR per USD.

Ethiopia is a fast rising nation, right now the per capita income is low (940 USD) compared to pakistan's 1400 USD but Ethiopia's growth rate has been 7-9% constantly. Ethiopia has built the largest dam in africa without taking loans.The economy is booming and people are very happy.

Is the Ethiopian economic miracle a model for Africa?

On Saturday, July 13, 1985, Wembley Stadium in London was filled with thousands of people in a musical event organised by Bob Geldof. Similar events were conducted in over half a dozen other...
In less than 10 years Ethiopians will be richer than Pakistan in per capita terms. When you add the advantage of no major debt crisis, Ethiopia is already much better off compared to Pakistan. Pakistan should actually be compared to neighbouring Somalia(although Pak has better law and order situation).

What really amazes me that Ethiopia, even being a communist ruled nation has managed good relations with China without turning into a simp like Pakistan . Ethiopia ranks 56 on the China index; Pakistan ranks 1
https://china-index.io/country/Ethiopia

Source : I live in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.


Don't blame PDM or Pak army for it. Things were equally as bad in IK times. The problem is institutional, not political. The day IK wins elections, he'll go back to being on "same page" with the army. Have you forgotten how he defended Papa Johns? in IK's books, corruption is good if it benefits PTI supporters.
Oh **** off Indian.
 

